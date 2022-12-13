U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Michael L. Winzenread, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

EDMOND, Okla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael L. Winzenread, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Family Physician for his work in the medical field.

Dr. Winzenread graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in pre-medical studies and English literature from the University of Oklahoma. He received his medical degree (M.D.) from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1975. He then went on to complete his internship and residency in Family Medicine at the same institution. He finished his internship in 1976 and then served as a Navy doctor for seven years in the U.S. Navy and is a Vietnam-era veteran, receiving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He served active duty from 1976 until 1978, and then returned to the campus of the University of Oklahoma Medical School to complete his last two years of residency in Family Medicine.

Dr. Winzenread, sees patients in his private practice in Edmond, Oklahoma and has practiced for more than 47 years. In his practice, he has seen adult patients with various health issues and disorders. The doctor has worked as an expert witness since 1986 in criminal, civil, and Workers' Compensation court cases, both for the plaintiff and defendant sides. He also works with the Department of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service as a civil surgeon, providing physicals to legal immigrants obtaining green cards and/or citizenship.

According to Dr. Winzenread, family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to the comprehensive health care of people of all ages. The specialist is called a Family Physician or a Family Doctor. A Family Physician is often the first person the patient sees when seeking health care services. They examine and treat patients with a wide variety of conditions and refer those with serious illness to a specialist or appropriate facility.

The doctor is a member of the American Medical Association, the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the Oklahoma County Medical Society, and the Oklahoma County of Family Physicians. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

In his spare time, Dr. Winzenread is a professional singer and has performed at Carnegie Hall and other venues around the country. He is a founder and a board member of "Health Schools OK", which provides playground equipment as well as medical expertise and dental expertise to the local elementary schools. He also volunteers at the Good Shepherd Free Clinic at the First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City on a monthly basis.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-l-winzenread-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301702012.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

