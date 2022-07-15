Michael Lam is the Subject of a New Interview

The noted aesthetic physician sat down to discuss his life, his career, and his professional philosophy.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / It is with great enthusiasm that Michael Lam, a highly-regarded aesthetic physician and the owner and operator of the New Jersey-based Ageless Skin and Laser, LLC, announces that he is the subject of a new, in-depth interview. The interview, which was conducted by freelance journalist Stefan Junge on behalf of an online periodical aimed at entrepreneurs and business people, was published on April 19, 2022.

Early in the piece, Michael responds to a question about what inspired him to concentrate on aesthetic medicine, stating, "The idea came from talking to a patient while I was still practicing internal medicine. She just mentioned in passing about wanting botox and that she would gladly come to me to have the procedure done if I ever got into it. That interaction started me thinking about pursuing a new phase in my career as an aesthetic physician. I trained, starting out with simple botox and filler procedures, and then learned how to use cosmetic lasers and platelet rich plasma. That opened up a whole new world of study for me."

Further along in the interview, Michael Lam addresses the business side of his practice, citing one strategy in particular that has helped him grow his client roster. "Growing my business has taken time. First and foremost, you have to have compassion, empathy, and an understanding of your client's concerns. Networking is a huge part of many businesses, including in my own field, and attracting clients interested in something you are offering is crucial," he says, before elaborating, "You can spend thousands on advertising, but it doesn't necessarily work-especially with something so personal as aesthetic treatment. A good reputation, positive word of mouth, and referrals from others is the best way to increase your clientele list and grow your business."

About Michael Lam:

Michael Chung Kay Lam is an aesthetic physician and the owner of Ageless Skin and Laser, LLC, a boutique business based out of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey providing personalized aesthetic services to improve and enhance a person's appearance. Michael is trained in botox treatment, neuromodulator therapy, hyaluronic acid filler treatment, intense pulsed light therapy (IPL), laser acne treatment, laser hair removal, platelet rich plasma treatment (PRP), Fotona 4D facelifts, shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction, and PRP Virility shots among other things.

Born in Hong Kong, Michael Lam's family moved to the United States when he was one year old. After graduating from Herbert H. Lehman High School, he studied at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he earned a BA before being accepted to medical school in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael then completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at the Nassau County Medical Center in New York, and an additional residency in internal medicine at Easton Hospital in Easton, Pennsylvania.

After spending some time partnering with two other doctors in private practice in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Michael Lam decided to branch out on his own, founding Ageless Skin and Laser, LLC, and making aesthetic medicine his central focus. As time passed, Michael also became a medical consultant for a company which builds assisted living facilities, as well as serving as the Medical Director of Palisade Urgent Care Center in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. More recently, in January of 2022, he accepted a position as the Medical Director of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Totowa, New Jersey, and spent a considerable amount of time assisting in setting up the facility, its new services, and its treatment rooms.

