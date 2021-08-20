Michael Lores, Jr. Inspires Fellow Entrepreneurs through Michaelangelo's Sustainable Landscape

Michael Lores, Jr., the founder of Michaelangelo's Sustainable Landscape and Design Group, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Beverly Hills, CA , Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's interview with Adam Torres on Mission Matters, Michael Lores, Jr. talks about his experiences as an entrepreneur and inspires other small business owners with his story of perseverance.

Listen to the full interview of Michael Lores, Jr. with Adam Torres on Mission Matters Business Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Michael says his main focus at Michaelangelo's is to help clients enhance their living spaces. When people buy a home that lacks space, for example, they’re forced to do everything in one constrained area, from working and learning to sleeping and enjoying downtime—even children may not have sufficient space to play. Michelangelo’s mission, Michael says, is to help people live more comfortably.

How did the entrepreneurship journey begin?

For Michael, the journey began at the age of 5 when he worked odd jobs with his father to pay for his toys. Those experiences, he says, helped him learn the value of working hard to earn the things we want.

Lessons learned along the way

The most important thing, Michael says, is to believe in yourself. If you want to achieve something, he stresses, you have to have faith that you can do it.

"When I started this company, everyone around me doubted me," shares Michael. He explains that it’s not uncommon for people to put one another down and question your potential, but the key, he says, is to ignore them and continue working towards success. Aside from the “haters,” it’s also important not to put too much stock in the words of those who praise you too much, as it can lead to overconfidence and less motivation. Constant hard work and dedication, he says, are all you need to be a successful entrepreneur.

Recalling his journey, he says it’s crucial to understand what you want to do before you sink your time and resources into an education that doesn’t fit your goals. When he was running the company and studying for his degree, he realized the program was of no use to him professionally and left it behind. Michael explains that, for some people, a two-year school may be preferable to a four-year program. “Today, you can even earn a six-figure salary without any degrees if you have a passion and know what you're doing,” he says.

The Journey of Michaelangelo's Sustainable Landscape and Design Group

Most good origin stories have their share of ups and downs, and Michaelangelo’s is no exception. Michael started out with a partner, he says, but after the working relationship dissolved, everything nearly collapsed in 2008. Refusing to give up, Michael persevered, and through hard work and determination grew the company to 40 employees and a revenue of more than 3.2 million by 2018.

When the pandemic hit, the company’s business experienced yet another disturbance, but Michael refused to give up hope, and now, Michelangelo’s has a permanent address. Michael explains that it’s crucial to learn from every experience, take risks, and prepare for the worst in order to avoid a sudden downfall.

What’s next for the company?

After well over a decade of continuous hard work, Michael plans to spend more time with his family and while continuing to foster the company's growth. He wants to recruit more employees, take more risks, and stay ready for bad days while cherishing the good ones.

About

Michelangelo's Sustainable Landscape and Design Group serves the Alpharetta, Atlanta, Roswell, and Marietta areas. To learn more or request their services, check out landscapesandmore.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. You can get in touch with the team at info@landscapesandmore.com.

