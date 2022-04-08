U.S. markets closed

Michael Masciorini Recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for Second Consecutive Year

·4 min read
  • WFC

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Michael Masciorini, Managing Director - Investments, Senior PIM Portfolio Manager, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Irvine, CA has been named as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for a second consecutive year.

Forbes annual list recognizes the best Wealth Advisors across the country and is widely considered the gold standard among industry accolades.

"I appreciate Forbes recognizing me. It all comes back to putting the client's best interest first," said Masciorini.

Michael is a part of the Masciorini Financial Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. He works on a team alongside his son, Financial Advisor, Jordan Masciorini, and his Registered Client Associate, Ivanna Berrio.

"I remember it vividly," said Jordan Masciorini. "On my first day, we sat down and he explained that the bulk of his clients have come from referrals, adding that clients have good intuition, and they know when you have their best interests in mind."

Michael has over 34 years of experience, and is a Senior PIM Portfolio Manager, a distinction held by a select group at Wells Fargo Advisors. While acting as a Fiduciary, the PIM program provides him with flexibility in building and maintaining portfolios geared towards the clients specific goals.

While reflecting on his career, Michael added, "While taking good care of my clients has always been the focal point, our investment strategies is what has really separated us from a lot of other wealth management practices".

Michael resides in Dana Point, CA with his wife, Connie, of 37 years and has three sons and four grandchildren.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

Investment and Insurance Products are:

  • Not Insured by the FDIC or Any Federal Government Agency

  • Not a Deposit or Other Obligation of, or Guaranteed by, the Bank or Any Bank Affiliate

  • Subject to Investment Risks, Including Possible Loss of the Principal Amount Invested

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $1.97 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2021, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of December 31, 2021. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

Contact Information
Maureen O'Donnell
Senior Vice President, Branch Manager
(949) 756-0353
Maureen.ODonnell@wellsfargoadvisors.com

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a separate registered broker dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. ©2022 Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All rights reserved. CAR-0422-00516

SOURCE: Wells Fargo Advisors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696755/Michael-Masciorini-Recognized-by-Forbes-as-a-Best-In-State-Wealth-Advisor-for-Second-Consecutive-Year

