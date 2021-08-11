Company announcement no 10-2021

Søborg, August 11, 2021

Michael Moesgaard Andersen resigns from the board of directors of Konsolidator A/S

Michael Moesgaard Andersen has informed the board of directors of Konsolidator that as of today, he has decided to step down from his position as member of the board of directors.

“I have been a member of the board of Konsolidator since 2016 with the intention to contribute to the IPO in 2019 and the growth of Konsolidator as a listed company. The purpose of my board work has thus been successfully completed and I have full confidence in the competences of the current board of directors”, says Michael Moesgaard Andersen.

Michael Moesgaard Andersen continues “Furthermore, my position as a member of the board of directors involves significant restrictions and regulatory requirements in relation to my options to buy or sell shares in Konsolidator. Parts of these restrictions cease when I am no longer serving on the board of directors”.

Chairman of the board of directors Søren Ingerslev says “It has been a great pleasure to work with Michael Moesgaard Andersen since 2016. Both the Board of Directors and the executive management team will take the opportunity to express their gratitude to Michael for his valuable contribution to Konsolidator”.



