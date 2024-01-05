Michael Platt’s Winning Streak Extends With 20% Gain Last Year

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Michael Platt had yet another year of gains, although muted by his own lofty standards.

His private investment firm BlueCrest Capital Management gained 20.3% last year, a person with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. It’s Platt’s lowest annual returns since he gave back outside capital in 2016 to focus on managing his own wealth and that of his partners.

BlueCrest’s returns are net of expenses. It’s not clear how much money the firm manages now, but a court document from 2022 described BlueCrest running some $3.9 billion and allocating $15 billion in firepower to an army of traders.

Platt, one of Britain’s richest people, is known for using a heavy dose of leverage to supercharge returns at his firm and produce some of the best trading profits in the world. He has rapidly expanded his wealth since 2016 after he handed back about $7 billion in external money to focus on trading for himself.

He has since built BlueCrest into an investment giant, hiring dozens of traders and paying some of the biggest compensation packages in the industry to keep them. Platt’s fortune is estimated at $12.9 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

