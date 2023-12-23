Michael Pollack marks 50 years in Arizona, California real estate business

It’s unusual for anyone to hit 50 years in a career, especially in such a volatile field as real estate.

Yet Valley developer Michael Pollack this year turned over the odometer on a half century in the business, with no plans to slow down.

Pollack, who is also a notable collector, philanthropist and musician, launched his real estate career at age 18 in San Jose, California, where he was born. He dropped out of college to build houses and then apartment buildings around the Bay Area, later moving to other states and other real estate niches before landing in Phoenix in 1990.

"I worked hands-on in the building trades as a kid," said Pollack, 68, whose father was a general contractor. That included learning how to work with sheet metal, flooring, electrical components and more.

Lengthy career in real estate

Over the first dozen years, Pollack said he developed or renovated 12,000 to 15,000 apartments. He sold that business in 1985, then retired, briefly, at age 30.

"I reinvented myself one day later," he said. "I retired for one day."

Michael Pollack (right) talks with his son, Robert Pollack, October 18, 2023, at Michael A Pollack Real Estate Investments, 1136 W Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona.

Pollack then moved into commercial, industrial and other areas. Over his career, he owned or controlled 12 million to 13 million square feet of properties, he estimated, with his Arizona holdings concentrated in retail and industrial.

"What I love is taking something that has been forgotten by time or wasn't built built right," he said of his renovation projects. "We'll go in and correct other people's mistakes."

Pollack likens his efforts to performing plastic surgery. "We don't just put some paint on it," he said. "We're changing how it looks from the street."

Pollack now focuses on Arizona and the Bay Area, with about 2 million square feet of space in each of those areas. His Arizona properties are concentrated in Phoenix, Glendale, the East Valley and Tucson.

He spends nearly all of his time in Arizona. His company, Michael A. Pollack Real Estate Investments, with about 25 employees, is headquartered in Mesa. He and his wife Cheryl live in Chandler.

When he started his career and for many years after, Pollack said he would work seven days a week. He has pared that back, but only a little. "I don't know what else to do with myself," he said.

Support for charities, enthusiasm for collectibles

Entrepreneur Michael Pollack speaks to the families during a $1,000 shopping spree for poverty-level families at Target.

But he also has other interests.

One is his private museum, which was cited with a Guinness World Record in 2017 as having the largest collection of three-dimensional statues and other advertising displays, numbering more than 9,000, with some pieces dating to the 1800s. The displays hawked products like "magical" elixirs, he said.

Another private collection is devoted to antique slot machines including some dating to the 1800s as well. "Nobody won very often on the old ones," he quipped.

Pollack also has a philanthropic bent, supporting more than 30 charities. One of his favorites is Goodwill, which he praised for teaching workplace skills so that people can be productive. Goodwill leases space in four of his retail centers.

Pollack also likes to play a not-too-secret Santa Claus, helping underprivileged families around Christmas. He did just that at a Target store on Dec. 20 with $1,000 store credit given to each of 20 households — a tradition he has kept up, with varying dollar amounts, for 40 years.

"It helps our family a lot with clothes, diapers and other necessities," said John Flores, who with his wife Hailey and 3-year-old son James stood at a checkout line with a cart filled with toys and household goods. The family has been living in a homeless shelter. Mesa-based nonprofit A New Leaf coordinated the shopping spree for them and the others.

Side interests in entertainment

Pollack also has had a livelong infatuation with music. He played the drums in various bands in high school and has continued that tradition in recent years by hiring professional musicians to accompany him to perform at charity events and in municipal parades, for which he had a 100-foot float built.

Pollack almost went full bore in that direction. "I reached a fork in the road and if I went one way, it would have been music," he said. "My first love really was music."

And then there's his role as owner of a complex of discount movie theaters with six screens in Tempe. "When I bought that shopping center, they were going to close the theater," he recalled. "Twenty years later, I still own it, but if we didn't own the shopping center, I'm not sure we'd be in the business."

Pollack calls the theater industry a tough one, with independent operators competing against the big chains and against at-home streaming services. But he vows to keep the theater complex open for as long as customers come.

Guarded about Arizona's property outlook

As for the general shape of Arizona real estate, Pollack is reasonably optimistic, though he calls the office-building sector overbuilt, with owners facing the pressures of high financing costs and low occupancy levels amid the work-at-home trend.

The manufacturing/industrial sector has been strong but possibly facing future sluggishness from speculative overbuilding, Pollack said.

He views the outlook as better for retail properties, which have been highly resilient as consumers continue to shop and spend money. "There hasn't been as much built, especially on spec," he said of retail. Even as Arizona's population has grown, the supply of properties hasn't surged, he noted.

Overall, Pollack still considers the climate for commercial real estate in Arizona as favorable. "There are way more buyers who want to buy properties than there are properties to sell," he said.

