  • S&P 500

    4,367.43
    -65.56 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,111.18
    -473.70 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,773.08
    -270.89 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.52
    -42.35 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.97
    -1.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    +7.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3330
    -0.0370 (-2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6080
    -0.2870 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,104.21
    -3,388.16 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.04
    -33.34 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.89
    -67.75 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Michael Ptasznik joins the eToro Board

·3 min read

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro Group Ltd ("eToro"), a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors, today announced the appointment of Michael Ptasznik to its Board of Directors.

Michael Ptasznik
Michael Ptasznik

Michael will join the eToro Board at the closing of eToro's merger with Fintech Acquisition Tech V (Nasdaq: FTCV) which is anticipated in Q4 2021. He will also become a member of the eToro Board's Audit and Risk Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro said: "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the eToro Board. He brings with him a wealth of experience including in-depth knowledge of finance, regulation, corporate strategy, and risk management. Michael was part of the team that achieved accelerated growth for Nasdaq as a global technology leader, so it feels very fitting that he will join us as our merger closes and eToro joins the Nasdaq as a publicly traded company. Michael will provide us with invaluable guidance as we embark on the next chapter in eToro's story and continue our own accelerated growth."

As a Board Member, Michael will share his insights and expertise from his decades of experience. Michael recently retired as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc. where he was responsible for leading corporate strategy, M&A, finance, investor relations, risk management, corporate real estate and ESG. Prior to joining Nasdaq, Michael served as CFO for TMX Group Limited, where he provided strategic and financial leadership, including the company's successful IPO and numerous M&A transactions. Michael had previously served in several financial roles at Procter & Gamble Canada Inc. He graduated with an honors BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University, is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) and obtained his Chartered Director designation from McMasters University. Michael has served on a number of boards, including the Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, Candeal, the Accounting Standards Oversight Council of Canada and the Board of Directors of the Children's Aid Society of York Region.

Michael Ptasznik commented: "I'm delighted to be joining the eToro Board. I've had a front row seat to the evolution of the exchange industry and I now look forward to advising eToro as they embark on the next stage of their journey as a publicly listed company. I've been fortunate to work with incredibly talented, creative and dedicated individuals over the course of the last 30 years and I knew when I met Yoni and the eToro team that it would be a perfect fit. eToro has a hugely innovative and differentiated offering and I'm excited to be part of their expansion in the United States and beyond."

eToro was founded in 2007 with the goal of opening global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. It has created an investment platform that is built around social collaboration and investor education and created a community where users can connect, share, and learn. On eToro, users can view other investors' portfolios and statistics, and interact with them to exchange ideas, discuss strategies and benefit from shared knowledge. eToro acts as a bridge between the old and new worlds of investing. On eToro, users can hold traditional assets such as equities, currencies or commodities alongside 'new' assets such as bitcoin and ether. eToro also offers its users a choice of how to invest, as users can trade directly themselves, invest in a portfolio, or replicate the investment strategy of other investors on eToro's platform at no extra cost, all with the simple click of a button.

Details of eToro's merger with Fintech Acquisition Corp V can be found in eToro's investor relations centre.

About eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 23 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629829/eToro_Michael_Ptasznik.jpg
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520426/eToro_Logo.jpg

eToro Logo
eToro Logo

