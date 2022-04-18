U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,401.26
    +8.67 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,588.77
    +137.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,357.11
    +6.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.25
    +1.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.80
    +21.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.58 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5250
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,404.82
    -1,014.62 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.57
    -10.35 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP® Receives Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors Recognition

Magnus Financial Group LLC
·2 min read
Image
Image

Featured Image for Magnus Financial Group LLC

Featured Image for Magnus Financial Group LLC
Featured Image for Magnus Financial Group LLC

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is pleased to announce that its CEO & President, Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, has been named to the 2022 Forbes/SHOOK® Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List.

"I appreciate the recognition and hold it with high regard," said Michael Schwartz. He added "Receiving credit like this helps remind me that the hard work and commitment we make as advisors are not going unseen."

This award adds to other recognition that Schwartz has received including Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Top Financial Security Professional in 2021, Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2021, 2020 and 2019. WealthManagement.com's Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors in 2019 and Financial Times' FT Top 400 Financial Advisor List back in 2017.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK® Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered for the ranking have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

SHOOK® Research creates rankings of role models—advisors that are leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for clients. The full methodology can be viewed online.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance and marketing.

Media Contact:

Thomas Barber
Phone: 800-339-1367

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Have fun AND retire rich — a great tax-refund life hack

    For the 100 million of you who will get a tax refund this year, the former head of retirement solutions at J.P. Morgan has a great and very simple idea. Instead, says Anne Lester, split the difference. Do it with every raise or extra money that comes in.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Russia Has Found No Place Yet to Invest Reserves After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions over the war with Ukraine left it in possession of only yuan and gold.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles I

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Bank of America’s Earnings Beat Forecasts as Lending Picked Up

    BofA's revenue and earnings per share were both higher than Wall Street expected. It has been a challenging earnings season for banks.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    After some really challenging times, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) seems to be moving in the right direction. Let's discuss how ExxonMobil envisions itself a decade from now. As the chart shows, ExxonMobil historically produced higher return on invested capital than its peers.

  • This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Raised Its Payout by 120% in Just 5 Years

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with recurring cash flow that they can use for just about any purpose. One way investors can offset that risk is by investing in companies that regularly increase their payouts. One of the top dividend growth stocks you can invest in right now is healthcare company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The 26-Year-Old Dropout Lapping the Hedge-Fund Field

    Fund manager, startup founder and blogger Eva Shang is cracking the private debt market. The $400 million she raised in six months says Wall Street is taking notice.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).