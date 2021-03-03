THE MICHAELS COMPANIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MIK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

NEW YORK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On March 3, 2021, Michaels announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Apollo for approximately $5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Michaels stockholders will receive $22 in cash for each share of Michaels common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Michaels’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Michaels’ stockholders.

If you own shares of Michaels and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


    Arts and crafts retailer The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) is going private again. This time it's being acquired by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) for $22 per share, or $5 billion. That's $1 billion less than the last time it was taken private, in 2006 by Bain Capital, and it represents the struggle the retailer has faced since returning to the public markets eight years later at a price of $17 per share.

    Shares of arts and crafts retailer The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) jumped Wednesday after it announced a deal to be acquired by private equity fund manager Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO). Shares were up 23% as of 10:30 a.m. EST, trading slightly above the transaction price. The acquisition from funds managed by Apollo gives Michaels an equity value of $3.3 billion at a $22 share price.

    (Bloomberg) -- Michaels Cos., the U.S. crafting and hobby retail chain, has agreed to a sale to Apollo Global Management at an equity value of about $3.3 billion.Apollo will pay $22 a share to Michaels shareholders, representing a 22% premium from Tuesday’s close. The Michaels board has unanimously approved the deal, according to a statement Wednesday.Although the offer was unsolicited, Michaels Chairman James Quella said it made sense. The company’s management “firmly believes Apollo’s offer represents a compelling value to our shareholders.”Apollo’s interest in Michaels comes on the heels of the company’s best annual stock performance since its latest initial public offering in 2014. Shares rose 61% last year, fueled by all the crafting items and home decor purchased by families stuck at home during the pandemic. That marked a major turnaround from prior years, when the growth of Amazon.com Inc. and flagging sales had forced the chain to shutter dozens of locations.“While demand may drop back a bit in 2021, the crafting market will remain elevated compared to where it was pre-pandemic,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in an emailed statement. “Michaels’ new owners, Apollo, will be able to take advantage of this as they look to grow the company’s top line.”Michaels shares, which were briefly halted for the announcement, soared as much as 24% Wednesday in New York, the biggest intraday gain since June. The stock had risen 39% this year through Tuesday.The deal will be funded through equity provided by Apollo managed funds and a financing package to be provided by Credit Suisse, Barclays, Wells Fargo, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho and Bank of America. It is expected to close in the first half of the fiscal year. The agreement includes a 25-day “go-shop” period, during which Michaels with the assistance of adviser UBS Investment Bank can talk to other potential partners.A Michaels representative declined to comment beyond the statement. An Apollo representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Earlier DealMichaels, which calls itself North America’s largest specialty retailer for categories like arts, framing, floral and do-it-yourself home, previously went private in 2006 when it was acquired by Bain Capital Partners and Blackstone Group.Private equity firms have announced $47.2 billion of buyouts globally this year, on par with the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The biggest deal -- Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners’ $6 billion agreement to acquire Corelogic Inc. -- is the subject of a bidding war with real estate data firm CoStar Group Inc.Apollo has snapped up struggling assets through its various business arms. The buyout shop also announced on Wednesday that it’s teaming with Vici Properties Inc. for a $6.25 billion acquisition of Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s real estate portfolio. Apollo’s lending unit MidCap Financial bought Paper Source Inc. after the stationery and craft supplies chain filed for bankruptcy.(Updates with analyst comment and additional details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Walmart, Inc. ("Walmart" or the "Company")(NYSE: WMT).

    Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is going private. The retail chain, based in Irving, Texas, said Wednesday that it has agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc. for a transaction valued at $5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, approved by Michaels' board, Apollo will begin a tender offer to buy shares for $22 each in cash.

    As we work our way into March and prepare for the spring thaw, I'd strongly suggest avoiding the following five popular stocks like the plague. It probably comes as little surprise that topping my list of popular stocks to avoid is retail investor favorite GameStop (NYSE: GME). Despite a late month surge, GameStop ended February lower by 69%, and it's still grossly detached from its underlying fundamentals.

    The stock market continued to see volatility on Wednesday morning, as investors continued to second-guess the big rally on Monday. Long-term interest rates kept moving higher, and although that's potentially good news for some parts of the market, it rained on the parade of high-flying growth stocks that have benefited greatly from cheap access to capital in recent years. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) got some good news in its efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) kept moving higher as it sustained momentum from strong performance earlier in the week.

    The short squeeze shenanigans appear to have resumed for some popular stocks among users of the Robinhood trading platform like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME). Despite some concerns that advertising boycotts aimed at Facebook in 2020 -- along with continued pandemic economic fallout -- would hurt its growth, the earnings results suggest that was not the case.

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s first foray into the sustainable debt market looks set to pull in the biggest-ever orderbook for a sale of green bonds.The nation racked up over 80 billion euros ($97 billion) of bids for its 8.5-billion-euro sale of 2045 securities via banks, more than twice that seen for Germany’s debut last year. European nations are piling into the market to finance a greener recovery from the pandemic.“Investors are still buying like there’s no tomorrow,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank A/S. “The green investor base continue to grow.”The rush of demand allowed the nation to knock a few basis points off the pricing, the latest evidence of a so-called greenium for sustainable assets. Countries and companies issuing such debt, where spending is ringfenced for environmental projects, have often managed to achieve cheaper financing than from conventional bonds.The strong interest comes despite the market’s pullback from a year-long rally in Italy’s bonds, following a global selloff. Investor sentiment toward the nation has improved following the appointment of former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi as Prime Minister this year, and its debt remains among the region’s highest-yielding assets.Europe is at the forefront of debt tied to more sustainable activities. The European Union has sold a series of social bonds tied to a jobs program and is set to become the largest green debt issuer after its recovery fund sales get underway later this year.The Boom in ESG Shows No Signs of Slowing: Green InsightItaly published its framework for green bond issuance last week and said that it would align as much as possible with the EU’s green bond standard, due in the coming months. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund projects from renewable electricity to biodiversity, while part of it will go to refinancing previous projects between 2018-2020.Italy lowered the guidance twice on the sale to 12 basis points over its 2041 bonds, from 15 basis points initially. Previously, the 33-billion-euro orderbook for Germany’s sale in September was the largest recorded, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The country mandated Credit Agricole SA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA as structuring advisors, and those plus BNP Paribas SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NatWest Markets to joint lead manage the sale.“It comes at a perfect time,” said Althea Spinozzi, a fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank A/S. “By issuing a green bond Italy ensures to have more attention from the market, therefore better bidding metrics compared to a traditional issuance. It’s a win-win.”(Updates with sale and order sizes in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Finance minister Rishi Sunak gave more aid to Britain's economy and offered companies a big incentive to start investing again, but also announced a future tax squeeze on people and businesses as he began to focus on the COVID-19 hit to the public finances. Sunak said in an annual budget speech on Wednesday that the economy will return to its pre-pandemic size in mid-2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, helped by Europe's fastest coronavirus vaccination programme. Sunak's early warning that he will demand more money from companies and individual taxpayers in the coming years makes him one of the first policymakers from rich countries to address the state of public finances.

    AUD/USD settled below 0.7760 and is testing the support at 0.7735.

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday unveiled plans to grow dividends and curb spending with projections that were less bold than previous years after the top U.S. oil and gas producer posted a historic annual loss for 2020. Investor pressure has mounted for Exxon to cut costs, improve financial returns and better prepare for the energy transition to lower-carbon fuels. At its investor day presentation, the company reaffirmed plans to keep project spending between $16 billion and $19 billion in 2021, and between $20 billion and $25 billion a year through 2025.

    Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth got a $25 billion booster on Tuesday as the holding company gets the attention of retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: Gilbert, Age 59, has moved up 19 spots to No. 16 on the index that tracks 500 of the world’s richest. A large chunk of Gilbert’s fortune, 93% to be precise, is comprised of his stake in Rocket, reported Bloomberg. See also: How to Buy Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Why It Matters: The one-day jump in Gilbert’s wealth is the largest so far in the year, noted Bloomberg. As of press time, Detroit-based Rocket Companies with subsidiaries such as Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks data. WallStreetBets investors previously carried out short squeezes in the stocks of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Rocket reported 162% revenue growth and 350% growth in net income for the fourth quarter, which beat analyst estimates. The company’s shares have shot up since last Friday. S3 Partners data indicates the Rocket has currently $1.2 billion in short interest — making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market. Price Action: Rocket shares traded nearly 8.2% lower at $38.20 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shooting up almost 71.2% in the regular session. Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    It’s a bearish start to the day. Failure to move back through early highs would bring support levels into play.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”Why Liquidity Is a Simple Idea But Hard to Nail Down: QuickTake(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    A $232 million investment has ballooned into a $5.9 billion stake.

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

    Japanese carmaker Toyota, which has its U.S. headquarters and a factory in Texas, said it was looking into the move by Governor Greg Abbott to roll back the mask mandate, and it doesn't contemplate any immediate changes. "The early read is – no change for us," Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said.

    Bitcoin passed its tenth anniversary of the release of its whitepaper, first introducing it to the world, in 2018. But assessments of the cryptocurrency's impact in the last decade or so have mostly been negative. Is bitcoin useless?

    A former board member of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) said Tuesday that the company is unlikely to remain the “king of the hill” in electric vehicles forever, CNBC reported. What Happened: Steve Westly said on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” that he had been bullish on the Elon Musk-led automaker for the last 10 years and it’s “hard to imagine an auto company executing better than Tesla has.” Westly pointed to the company’s latest earnings release in January where it said it had a “multi-year horizon” and expected to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “No one else in the auto world is doing that. Having said that, Tesla is not going to be king of the hill in electric forever,” said Westly. Why It Matters: The venture capitalist noted that there have been large-scale commitments on EVs from legacy automakers such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). “Tesla is not just getting hit from the high end,” said Westly on the availability of EVs from Volkswagen marques such as Audi and Porsche. Tesla also faces increased competition from Chinese EV rivals, which have more affordable offerings. The analyst noted increased competition in Europe where according to him the company was “No. 1, they’re now No. 4.” See Also: Tesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5% “They’re getting competition from all sectors. They’re going to have to double down to compete.” Tesla’s plans to make a more affordable $25,000 vehicle have left Chinese rivals such as Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), and others unfazed. In January, a two-door $4,500 EV made by Wuling — a joint venture of GM and state-owned SAIC Motor — outsold Tesla’s Model 3 in China by nearly two-to-one. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.45% lower at $686.44 on Tuesday and gained 0.34% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio Says Chip Shortage Will Hit EV Production In Q2Such Popularity, Much Wow! Dogecoin Now Available At 1,800 ATMs Across US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.