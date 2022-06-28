Michel Design Works Named Gift Industry Vendor of the Year

Gift and home retailers choose the home and personal care brand at Dallas Gift Show

Michel Design Works

Michel Design Works, a member of Stonewall Kitchen's Family of Brands, captured Vendor of the Year at the 2022 Dallas Total Home & Gift Show as voted on by customers and retailers in the gift and home industry.

Ketonah, NY, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michel Design Works, a member of Stonewall Kitchen’s Family of Brands, took home Vendor of the Year at the 2022 Dallas Total Home & Gift Show as part of the Retail Excellence Awards. The ceremony, hosted by Gifts and Decorative Accessories, gathered together retailers, wholesalers and gift industry professionals to celebrate the awards.

“We are honored to have been chosen for this award,” said Bob Harris, Vice President of Sales & Creative for Michel Design Works. “What makes this even more special is that the voting is comprised of customers and retailers in the gift and home industry. As a brand that has been around for decades, we are still constantly striving to be the best partners we can for our retailers. This award is a reflection of all the hard work that goes into that goal each and every day. Recognition from our customers means the world to us.”

Michel Design Works was one of 10 nominees in the category, taking home the top spot for the annual award for the first time during the June expo.

Michel Design Works was founded by Deborah and Bruce Michel and has been in operation for over 30 years, joining Stonewall Kitchen in November of 2021. The brand started as a stationery and paper goods company and has now expanded into elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products including foaming hand soaps, lotions, candles, fragrance sprays, kitchen accessories and more.

“The Michel Design Works team has done an exceptional job in providing our customers with exciting new product development, distinctive packaging and superior service,” added John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Kitchen. “We are thrilled to have them as a member of our family and look forward to even more exciting accolades in the future.”

Stonewall Kitchen, Michel Design Works and the entire Family of Brands can be found at www.stonewallkitchen.com.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

CONTACT: Jacob Ouellette Stonewall Kitchen, LLC. jouellette@stonewallkitchen.com



