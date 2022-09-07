U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Michele Habig, Director of Marketing, "Bluewater Resort & Casino has been so pleased with the QCI Slot tool that we purchased QCI Host and QCI Marketing."

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater Resort & Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the property in Parker, Arizona has recently purchased QCI Host and QCI Marketing and will now be using the entire suite of QCI products. Leveraging the entire QCI platform allows the casino to quickly identify revenue opportunities, execute and evaluate campaigns and elevate player development efforts with a single source of the truth.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)
QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"We're looking forward to having immediate, real-time access to guest information that doesn't require a programmer or data specialist. The clear and concise information QCI is able to provide ensures that we are making intelligent and data driven decisions within our marketing and player development programs," said Michele Habig, Director of Marketing for Bluewater Resort & Casino.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "we are honored that Bluewater Resort & Casino has purchased QCI Marketing and QCI Host and will now be using the entire suite of QCI tools. Through our ongoing weekly meetings, we look forward to partnering with Bluewater Resort & Casino to continue to enhance our product offering."

ABOUT Bluewater Resort & Casino

Opened in 1999, Bluewater Resort & Casino (www.bluewaterfun.com), along the shores of the Colorado River in Parker, Ariz., is fast becoming the entertainment capital of western Arizona. An enterprise of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, each of the 200 Bluewater hotel rooms overlook the river and mountains. The resort offers over 500 slot machines, table games, a poker room and a bingo hall. Nationally renowned celebrities appear regularly at the Bluewater Amphitheater and Show Room. The resort has a marina and several restaurants, along with the Wake Board Island wake board cable park.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 3,200 sites across four continents. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michele-habig-director-of-marketing-bluewater-resort--casino-has-been-so-pleased-with-the-qci-slot-tool-that-we-purchased-qci-host-and-qci-marketing-301619639.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

