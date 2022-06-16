Michelin

Clermont-Ferrand, June 16, 2022

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Four-for-one stock split of Michelin shares on June 16, 2022

As announced in the press release published on May 16, 2022, Michelin's four-for-one stock split is effective today, June 16, 2022.

It has resulted in the delisting of 178,530,462 existing shares and the listing of 714,121,848 new shares to replace them on Euronext under the new ISIN code FR001400AJ45 (the ML ticker symbol remains unchanged).

This transaction has no impact on the double voting rights attached to the shares under the conditions set out in the Company's Bylaws. It does not incur any costs or formalities for Michelin's shareholders and does not impact their rights in any way.

Yves Chapot, General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of Michelin, said: “The stock split will make the Michelin share more accessible to the general public and employees, and thereby contribute to the Group’s commitment to effectively share value. Employee share ownership is a strong indicator of confidence among employees in the Group's future and strategy.”

Investor calendar

Delisting of existing shares – Listing of new shares: Thursday, June 16, 2022 (9:00 am)

Record date: Friday, June 17, 2022

Payment date, with first settlement/delivery of the share purchases or sales made on June 16 with the new ISIN code: Monday, June 20, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the www.michelin.com website.

This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

