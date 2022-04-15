Michelin

Clermont-Ferrand, April 15, 2022

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Publication of the preparatory documentation for the

Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 13, 2022

The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France. Shareholders of the Company who wish to attend the Annual Shareholders Meeting in person must comply with the health measures prevailing at the time the meeting is held. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Annual Shareholders Meeting section of the Company's website, www.michelin.com/en, to access all of the up-to-date information about the event.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a notice of meeting including a voting form, the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval, and the main terms and conditions for participating and voting. This document, as well as the preliminary notice of meeting published in the French journal of record, Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, within the legal deadlines, are available on the website at https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/2022-annual-general-meeting/.

Shareholders can consult all of the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters. This information may also be requested from the Company.

A live video recording of the Meeting will be broadcast on the www.michelin.com/en website unless technical reasons prevent or seriously disrupt the broadcast. The replay of the Meeting will be available on the www.michelin.com/en website as soon as possible after the Meeting.

Investor calendar

Quarterly information for the three months ended March 31, 2022: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after close of trading

Annual Shareholders Meeting: Friday, May 13, 2022

Ex-dividend date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Payment date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Results for the six months ending June 30, 2022 : Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after close of trading

Financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2022: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after close of trading

Michelin in Motion progress report (digital event): Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Investor Relations







Guillaume Jullienne

+33 (0) 7 86 09 68 01

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Pierre Hassaïri

+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81

pierre.hassairi@michelin.com



Flavien Huet

+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82

flavien.huet@michelin.com Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Floc-Hlay

muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com







Clémence Rodriguez

clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com





DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the www.michelin.com/en website.

This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

