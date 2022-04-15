U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4420
    +0.5520 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,261.94
    -1,047.51 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.09
    -25.34 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Michelin: Publication of the preparatory documentation for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 13, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MGDDF
  • MGDDY
Michelin
Michelin

Clermont-Ferrand, April 15, 2022

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Publication of the preparatory documentation for the

Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 13, 2022

The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France. Shareholders of the Company who wish to attend the Annual Shareholders Meeting in person must comply with the health measures prevailing at the time the meeting is held. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Annual Shareholders Meeting section of the Company's website, www.michelin.com/en, to access all of the up-to-date information about the event.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a notice of meeting including a voting form, the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval, and the main terms and conditions for participating and voting. This document, as well as the preliminary notice of meeting published in the French journal of record, Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, within the legal deadlines, are available on the website at https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/2022-annual-general-meeting/.

Shareholders can consult all of the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters. This information may also be requested from the Company.

A live video recording of the Meeting will be broadcast on the www.michelin.com/en website unless technical reasons prevent or seriously disrupt the broadcast. The replay of the Meeting will be available on the www.michelin.com/en website as soon as possible after the Meeting.

Investor calendar

  • Quarterly information for the three months ended March 31, 2022: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after close of trading

  • Annual Shareholders Meeting: Friday, May 13, 2022

  • Ex-dividend date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

  • Payment date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

  • Results for the six months ending June 30, 2022: Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after close of trading

  • Financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2022: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after close of trading

  • Michelin in Motion progress report (digital event): Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Investor Relations



Guillaume Jullienne
+33 (0) 7 86 09 68 01
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com



Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com

Flavien Huet
+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82
flavien.huet@michelin.com

Media Relations



+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com



Individual Shareholders



+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05



Muriel Floc-Hlay
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com



Clémence Rodriguez
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the www.michelin.com/en website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 10 Finance Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks that billionaire David Harding is buying. If you want to see his top 5 finance picks, click Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 5 Finance Stocks. David Harding is the billionaire portfolio manager of Winton Capital Management, a London-based hedge fund he founded in 1997. Winton Capital […]

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for April 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for April 2022.

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedHere’s The Message Elon Musk Sent to Make His $43 Billion Twitter OfferElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. represents about one-six

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq fall to four-week low as investors weigh bank earnings, inflation data

    U.S. stocks fell Thursday to cap another losing week on Wall Street as investors digested a flurry of bank earnings and reeled from the another red-hot inflation report released earlier this week.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.