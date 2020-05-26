Michelin says its Mexican plants have resumed operations

The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car during a news conference to present the partnership between Enel Group and FIA Formula E Championship at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - French tire maker Michelin resumed operations at its two plants in Mexico on Monday, saying that activity will be staggered at first.

The Mexican government's decision to classify the automotive industry as an essential activity made it possible to restart operations, Michelin said in a statement.

The company, which reported an 8.3% drop in first-quarter sales worldwide, said it will resume operations in Mexico "based on production demand."





(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Richard Chang)