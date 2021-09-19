U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,942.01
    +290.01 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Michell Suharli, CEO of ShineWing Indonesia: Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders.

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES AWARDS) consistently recognizes the best leaders and companies in Asia. Since its inauguration in 2014, the ACES Awards has grown to become one of the most sought-after accolades in Asia, a fact substantiated by the exclusive list of winners, which includes some of Asia's most renowned business leaders, corporations and brands. ACES AWARDS bring Asia's business aspirations and success stories to the world stage through knowledge sharing and recognition, which showcasing the good reputation that visionary leaders have built over the years. This year, ACES AWARDS proudly awarded Michell Suharli, the CEO of ShineWing Indonesia as Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders.

Michell Suharli, Chief Executive Officer, ShineWing Indonesia
Michell Suharli, Chief Executive Officer, ShineWing Indonesia

Michell is considered very deserving of winning the ACES AWARDS 2021 because of his vision, actions and leadership, which has thrilled an industry dominated by market leaders that have been around for more than a hundred years. His professional track record in building ShineWing Indonesia is considered "beyond inspiring". "Michell Suharli has ticked off monumental milestones in his professional career and has successfully galvanised his small public accounting firm, transforming it into the global network of independent accounting and consulting firms it is today, which is beyond inspiring," said Shanggari Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of MORS Group.

Trust and admiration for Michell Suharli's leadership is obtained from reputable organizations, both from within and outside Indonesia. In Indonesia he is trusted as one of the Supervisory Board of the Indonesian Institute of CPA (IAPI), the Ethics Committee of the Institute of Indonesia CA (IAI), the Chief 2 Ethics Department of Association of Practitioners and Profession of Tax Consultant (P3KPI) and the chairman of the alumni of the Faculty of Economics and Business Universitas Katolik Indonesia Atma Jaya. For international organizations, he is the holder professional certification of CPA Australia, Asean CPA and Certification International of Public Sector Accounting Standards from Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and is trusted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) as one of the Stakeholder Advisory Boards for Indonesia.

During the pandemic, Michell Suharli built the resilience of ShineWing Indonesia, which managed to continue to grow in terms of clientele and revenue. The number of employees continues to increase and involves four foreign CPAs to boost the competence of local auditors. He created harmony in diversity to create a world-class accounting firm and consulting firm, by prioritizing Indonesian local wisdom. Michell has also appeared at the forefront to contribute to society in the fight against COVID-19 through his leadership of many vaccination centers in Jakarta and Tangerang. His personal achievement and ShineWing Indonesia's growth story over the past two years in the face of the pandemic, are the strong basis to brace Michell Suharli's legacy as "beyond inspiring".

ShineWing Indonesia – The Rising Star

ShineWing Indonesia is a world-class professional network of accounting and consulting firms, which also known as SW Indonesia. Three service enterprises included in SW Indonesia are Suharli, Sugiharto & Rekan (Audit Firm), ShineWing Consulting (Tax and Management Consulting) and SW Solution (Accounting and Business Advisory). The companies' high-quality service have managed to capture loyalty - not only from domestic clients - but also from their international clients from many multinational companies around the world.

SW Indonesia has become "the rising star" brand in area of accounting firms and business consultants in Indonesia. With a mix of senior legend and youth energy professional, which becoming an irresistible energy to soar among long-standing market leaders, SW Indonesia able to strengthen its unique position. SW Indonesia stands out by positioning itself as an Archipelago Firm, an Asia Pacific Business Hub and Indonesia Investment Gateway.

As "Archipelago Firm", SW Indonesia strives to be present in many provinces in Indonesia. Currently SW Indonesia is present in Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya, Pekanbaru and Batam, five strategic cities in five different provinces. As "Asia Pacific Business Hub", SW Indonesia provides the most comprehensive professional service to multinational companies that doing business in the Asia Pacific region and along the "Belt and Road" of China business initiative. Last as "Indonesia Investment Gateway", SW Indonesia offers solutions for investment activities into and out of Indonesia, including initial investment activities, company establishment, periodic compliance, corporate actions to mergers and acquisitions.

ShineWing's visionary leader, Michell Suharli, is working hardly and smartly towards translating his personal dreams into organizational visions through various efforts. It is fitting that Asia continues to grow into the largest economic power with the has Michell Suharli, from ShineWing Indonesia, as The Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders.

SOURCE ShineWing Indonesia

