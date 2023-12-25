Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 53%

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Michelmersh Brick Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders own 30% of Michelmersh Brick Holdings

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Michelmersh Brick Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Michelmersh Brick Holdings

AIM:MBH Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Michelmersh Brick Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Michelmersh Brick Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Michelmersh Brick Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Story continues

AIM:MBH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Michelmersh Brick Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Eric Gadsden is currently the largest shareholder, with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Martin Warner, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, CEO Frank Hanna is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Michelmersh Brick Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc. It has a market capitalization of just UK£86m, and insiders have UK£26m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Michelmersh Brick Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Michelmersh Brick Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.