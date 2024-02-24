Michigan business leader talks on why career pause is worth the resume gap

Trevor Pawl appeared to have it all: a high-profile state job at the forefront of Michigan’s red-hot mobility revolution, lots of friends and a wonderful family.

But in early October 2022 Pawl, chief mobility officer for the state of Michigan, found himself in a hospital emergency room following his drive home from work, anxiously waiting to find out if he had had a heart attack at age 40.

A marathon runner, though too busy in recent years to train, he had telltale symptoms — pressure in his chest, a hard time breathing and his heart was racing. The doctor came in and gave him a different diagnosis, one that would cause him to upend his life and set him on a different journey.

“It turned out to be a panic attack induced by stress,” said Pawl, now 41.

He knew he needed to focus on more than just his career. He needed to focus on his family, his health, important things that had fallen through the cracks. Pawl and his wife of seven years, Jessica Pawl, who worked at a Fortune 500 company in public relations in a demanding job, talked about slowing down.

They had talked when first married about traveling in their later years and began squirreling away money for it. Pawl had an idea: What if they stepped away from their jobs, traveled the world with their two young children (Mack, then 3, and Ella Jo, six months) and recalibrated their lives.

They did.

"We leveraged our savings earlier than planned, researched and purchased international health insurance, and, through friends, found a short-term renter who stayed in our furnished home," Pawl said.

Quitting one’s job and traveling isn’t something a lot of mid-career people do, but work-life balance is on the radar of many people.

“It’s hard to put an exact number on how many millennials quit their jobs to travel the world,” said Caitlin Demsky, associate professor of management at Oakland University’s School of Business Administration. “We do know that employees are experiencing very high levels of burnout, so leaving the workforce for extended travel can be one way employees choose to deal with burnout.”

Pawl quit his job in January 2023, as did Jessica Pawl. They returned from their travels in late 2023 and live in Detroit. I posed a few questions to Trevor Pawl. His answers are edited for clarity and length.

Question: Why did you decide to take time away?

Answer: I stepped down as chief mobility officer for the state of Michigan and head of the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification but it wasn’t because I didn’t love the job. It was the privilege of a lifetime to work for Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist and their team. After our wedding, my wife and I promised we'd always live life like it was short. To double down on that promise, we set up a savings account for a year of travel, thinking it was something we’d do later in life. But circumstances arose in 2022, including parental health issues — my wife's mother passed away years earlier from cancer and her father is currently battling Alzheimer's disease — my own health concerns and the sudden passing of seemingly healthy friends. Jess and I decided to take a career halftime.

Q: How long were you gone and where did you go?

A: We started our trip in January and continued until September. We traveled 30,748 miles, across 14 countries and 12 languages. Our destinations included the Mojave Desert, Hawaiian Islands, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia, Italy, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and New York City.

Q: What did you learn while away?

A: The experience of traveling the world for eight months with young kids really did recalibrate the way we view life and our purpose. This shift has impacted everything from how we treat friendships and diet, to spirituality and professional identity.

Q: How did it change you and your wife?

A: One lesson stood out: If you want to live a full and well-balanced life, you need to find daily connection with something larger than yourself. The happiest communities we visited lived by this truth and usually found that daily connection through spirituality or nature. Since we’ve been home, we’ve been trying to find that daily connection to something larger than ourselves. But we are also recognizing how difficult it is, especially when it is so easy to slip back into the normal patterns of life.

Q: You did a TEDx talk in Detroit upon your return. What was your message?

A: My TEDxDetroit talk was titled: “Risking Your Resume for a Fuller Life.” A gap in your resume may be frowned upon but what if the real risk was never taking a break?

Q: Is work-life balance possible?

A: I don’t think it is possible to always be balanced but I do think it's a worthwhile and continuous pursuit. The universe is not always in balance, so why should we expect our lives to be. Maybe this seems obvious, but it took me stepping away from the life I knew to find the life that I needed. Understanding this truth at a deeper level was worth exchanging a new gap in my resume for a new paragraph in my obituary.

On the health front, I’m running a marathon in Rome, Italy next month and plan to run in the Free Press marathon this fall.

Q: What are you doing now?

A: I’m teaching an economics class at University of Detroit Mercy, and advising a few mobility startups. I also have a few things cooking that aren’t yet ready to be shared.

