This Michigan family quit the ‘American Dream' to move into a $32K, 45-foot Greyhound bus — and they're happier than ever. How to cut back on costs without having to live on the road

Alex and Ashley Morris live on a 45-foot-long Greyhound bus with their two young children and document their daily lives on social media as “The Wanderlusters.”

While the family used to reside in a typical Michigan home, with Alex working full-time at a corporate office job and Ashley at a salon as a hairdresser, they later realized the “American Dream” wasn’t for them.

“Some might say we had a perfect life, but to us, it was just the life society told us we should want,” Ashley wrote on their blog.

The family first tried living on the road in 2019 after Alex got laid off at his job. They initially made it work in a travel trailer. Eventually, they started renting their home and used the money to help purchase their $32,000 solar-powered Greyhound bus — plus $20,000 in renovations — in 2021, according to Insider.

Alex now works remotely as a mortgage banker, Ashley manages their blog and social media pages and the kids get “road-schooled” as they travel across the country. The family has built a following of more than 550,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

The four of them spend their free time exploring the outdoors together or traveling between locations across the country. One of the reasons they chose this lifestyle, the couple says, was to spend quality time as a family, especially while the kids were still young.

Although living on wheels isn’t for everyone, perhaps you’re considering an alternative downsized lifestyle. Here are some tips for how you can cut back on your living costs to accommodate your new way of life to match your income.

Make a budget

If you don’t have one already, make a budget and plan your spending around your lifestyle.

Take account of all your regular expenses and fixed costs — whether that involves writing them all down and pulling out a calculator, tracking them in a spreadsheet or using a budgeting app — and look for ways to cut back.

If you enjoy traveling, think about spending less money on home decor and canceling subscriptions you don’t really use. Or, if you prioritize your quiet nights watching Netflix, perhaps reduce your spending on fancy dinners at restaurants.

Consider using the “cash stuffing” method, where you take your paycheck in cash and separate your needs into different spending categories based on your budget. For example, if you allocate $200 for groceries and you hit $220 at checkout, you’ll be forced to put some items back if you want to bring home food.

Get rid of your second car

When it comes to cutting back on unnecessary expenses, think about whether your family really needs that second car — because the overall costs of owning even one vehicle are quite high.

Whether it’s the insurance, the gas, the cleaning and maintenance or even the parking fees, owning a vehicle comes with plenty of costs. The Morris family told Insider they usually spend between $300 to $500 a month on gas for their bus and Chevrolet Silverado.

Try carpooling, taking public transit or riding a bike if you don’t need to travel too far.

If you really can’t give up your second vehicle, make sure you’re shopping around and securing the best rate on auto insurance possible.

Slash your energy costs

Next, look for ways to lower your energy bill in your home. The Morris family outfitted their own home-on-wheels with solar panels to save them on electricity fees.

You can turn down the thermostat now that the weather’s perking up for summer. Don’t forget to also unplug your devices, like your laptop, when they’re not being used.

Your utility company might even allow you to switch to a time-of-use plan, which typically offers different rates for “on-peak” and “off-peak” hours. Try to avoid using appliances like your dishwasher and washing machine during on-peak hours, which are more expensive.

And if you’re considering upgrades to make your home more energy efficient — such as installing a heat pump — check whether you’re eligible for any credits or rebates come tax time as well.

