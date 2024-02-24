Michigan governor's rally call to 'build baby build' homes is easier said than done

In colorful terms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer summed up the problems in Michigan's housing market during her annual State of the State address last month and offered a straightforward solution.

"The rent is too damn high and we don’t have enough damn housing," the governor declared from a rostrum in the Capitol building, drawing a standing applause from some lawmakers. "So our response is simple: build, baby, build — let’s go!”

Yet for a variety of reasons, Michigan homebuilders aren't expecting to meet Whitmer's rally call in 2024. The industry has forecast a general statewide decline in construction of new single-family houses compared with last year and the year before, albeit with a modest increase expected this year in southeast Michigan.

In recent interviews, homebuilders pointed to several circumstances — some nationwide, others specific to Michigan — for why houses are still not getting built in the quantity and at the pace some would like to see.

Among the biggest factor is the rising cost to build a new house, and the resulting prices that many would-be buyers can't afford.

The new Creekside Park single-family home development in Chesterfield Township in Macomb County. Prices in this M/I Homes community start at $389,900.

A January report from the Homebuilders Association of Southeastern Michigan put the average value of a new single-family home permit at about $444,000. That was 4% higher than a year ago and up nearly 37% from the same time period in 2019 ($325,224).

And the price of such a house for a homebuyer can be even higher.

Because permit values don't include land costs or overhead and profit for the builder, those in the industry add as much as 40% to the value to get a sense for what such a new house would actually sell for. That means a house with that $444,000 permit value might go for over $600,000.

"The real demand is at a price point that you cannot reach today with new home construction," said Darian Neubecker, chief operating officer of Robertson Brothers Homes and a board member of the Homebuilders Association of Southeastern Michigan.

Some buyers on tighter budgets who still desire new construction will turn to new townhome communities, which are less expensive to construct and where prices in metro Detroit can still start in the low to mid-$300,000s.

A living room in a new house in M/I Homes Heritage Farms development in Chelsea

“For the market we’re in, that’s a phenomenal price, because most resale townhomes, comparatively speaking, as far as location and product, are in that $400,000 range," said Sascha Vallat, vice president of sales for M/I Homes Detroit. "We see an uptick of consumers saying, ‘Why would I do that when I can get a brand new townhouse for less money and with a warranty for 10 years.' ”

One factor that has been cutting both ways is mortgage rates.

The rise of mortgage rates from below 3% in 2020 and 2021 to well over 6% has put a damper on existing home sales, not only because properties are now more expensive to buy, but people who refinanced or bought a house a few years ago when rates were at historic lows are reluctant to sell and part with those cheap mortgages.

The resulting shortage of existing home inventory has prompted some would-be buyers to consider new construction, builders say.

But because newly constructed homes are considerably more expensive than in the past, today's higher mortgage rates have put them further out of reach for entry-level buyers.

Other reasons why we aren't seeing a building boom for single-family homes in Michigan, according to industry representatives:

Only modest statewide population growth, meaning less interest from builders in the Michigan market.

A continued shortage of skilled trades workers in home construction.

Fewer large-scale home developments built on speculation since the 2008-09 Great Recession.

“'Build baby build' is a great tag line," said Bob Filka, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. "The challenge is finding the production capacity to meet those goals, because there is still a lot of high-end of the market demand. There are still a lot of cash deals and partial cash deals out there that are keeping the industry doing OK.”

Statewide, the number of new single-family home permits is forecast to be 13,964 this year, a 2.5% drop from 2023, according to the Homebuilders Association of Michigan, with last year's permit numbers in turn being 1.6% below those of 2022.

The situation is a bit better in southeast Michigan, where the number of new single-family home permits is forecast to rise 10% by this summer compared with last summer.

Neubecker said higher building costs in southeast Michigan have made it challenging to offer price points for new single-family homes at levels where most of the consumer demand is — generally $250,000 to $350,000.

Some of the reasons for the higher costs, he said, stem from a continued shortage of skilled labor in Michigan as well as local land-use policies, such as zoning restrictions and the willingness of some communities to extend public utilities to accommodate new developments.

Pandemic-era price spikes for building materials such as lumber and steel have since moderated, he said, although those savings for builders are largely offset by increased labor costs. Overall, profit margins for builders have been up or down, depending on location, he said.

“The reality is that we cannot bring to market homes at a level that meet the majority of the demand in terms of price point," Neubecker said. “So, until that dynamic changes, you’re not going to see new home construction at the levels that people desire.”

Amy Hovey, CEO and executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, said she hasn't seen any indication that excessive profiteering by homebuilders might be a factor in the high cost of new homes.

“If you look at it logically, if their profit was so high, our building permit (values) would be through the roof," she said. "If people were making a ton of money off of every house they sold, they would be building a lot more. The problem is we are seeing not a lot of building because what they can afford to build, people can’t afford to purchase at a high level.

“That is why our building permits for single-family homes has been depressed in our state for several years," she added.

Spec houses built in significant numbers without specific buyers in mind are generally cheaper to construct than custom-built homes. But builders say there are fewer large spec home developments in Michigan than 20 years ago, largely because of a reluctance among lenders since the Great Recession to finance such construction.

Still, there are new spec home developments going up and selling out, builders say.

“Right now, we’re seeing about a 60/40 split — 60% of people buying spec homes, 40% buying to-be-built homes, custom order," said Vallat of M/I Homes Detroit.

To help spur business amid today's high mortgage rates, many builders now offer some incentives for customers, such as interest-rate buydowns or thousands of dollars in closing costs assistance.

Yet the true entry-level home is generally now an existing home.

The median home sale price in January in metro Detroit — defined as Oakland, Wayne, Macomb and Livingston counties — was $232,500, up nearly 11% from a year earlier, according to the Realcomp multiple-listing service. The number of for-sale listings was down 12% year-over-year and total sales were down 2.5%.

More workers still wanted

Anecdotally, many skilled trades workers left Michigan following the 2008-09 recession and moved to states with faster growing populations.

There has since been renewed emphasis on encouraging young people in Michigan to enter the building trades. But while enrollment in various training programs is up, there is still a lot of unmet demand for more workers, according to Filka of the Home Builders Association of Michigan.

"The problem is the kids coming out of those programs don’t automatically go to residential construction," he said. "They’ll go to commercial, they’ll go to road construction, they might go to higher education to become a white-collar worker in those industries. So you are not seeing the immediate translation of workers.”

In addition, Filka said there has been a drop in the immigration workforce that has meant fewer workers for home construction subcontractors.

The occasional long commute

Builders have noticed trends among those buyers who are in the market for a newly built house.

Vallat said a significant number of buyers have become more comfortable with living farther away from their workplace because so many employers have permanently shifted to "hybrid" work arrangements since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, a buyer may have once been reluctant to move to a new development that was an hour away from their work if they had to commute to the office five days a week. But if they are only now required to commute in twice a week or even less, such a move becomes an option.

"Living within 5 miles of where you work is no longer top of mind for the consumer," Vallat said.

Builders also report seeing a significant number of new home buyers paying cash and not needing a mortgage. These individuals tend to be moving to Michigan after selling a house in a more expensive real estate market, Vallat said.

Yet another trend is older individuals looking to downsize into single-level houses, which can mean new construction of a ranch home, builders said.

Building code concerns

Filka, the Home Builders Association of Michigan CEO, said his members are concerned about a slate of recently proposed statewide building code changes, including new energy-efficiency requirements and mandatory fire suppression sprinklers in residential homes, that altogether could raise the cost to build a typical new house by $20,000.

"They are proposing sprinklers in all new houses — not just large houses," Filka said. “The research all shows that those things don’t really save lives. But the manufacturers of those products are pushing hard for them."

Filka said his association has suggested alternative code improvements for energy efficiency to the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, known as LARA, that would be one-third the cost.

"It doesn’t make sense during a housing crisis to tack on all these additional costs,” he said.

Andrew Brisbo, director of the Bureau of Construction Codes at LARA, said in a statement that the proposed code changes, which would adopt the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, are projected to save the average Michigan homebuyer about $9,250 over 30 years while cutting down on carbon emissions.

Top 10 builders in SE Michigan

Total number of new single-family home permits, January through December 2023, for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties:

Pulte Homes, 621 permits

Lombardo Homes, 332 permits

M/I Homes of Michigan, 110 permits

Robertson Brothers Homes, 107 permits

MJC Companies, 80 permits

Clearview Homes, 58 permits

Toll Brothers, 48 permits

Infinity Homes, 44 permits

Premier Construction Co., 43 permits

Wade Jurney Homes, 43 permits

Source: Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan

