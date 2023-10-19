Michigan lottery winners: Residents win $100,000 from Powerball and $2 million from scratch-off game

Two Michigan residents claimed big prizes from lottery games this week. One man guessed right on Powerball, and a woman picked up a multimillion instant game win.

41-year-old Ahmad Yassin from Dearborn secured a $50,000 prize in the Sept. 16 Powerball drawing by skillfully matching four white balls of the Powerball numbers which where 08-11-19-24-46 with the Powerball being 05. Thanks to Power Play, his prize was doubled to $100,000. He purchased the winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com, proving that fortune favors the bold.

"I signed up online for a Powerball subscription so that I never miss a drawing," Yassin told the Michigan Lottery. "I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery after the drawing with instructions on claiming my prize, but it didn't say what I'd won, so I thought maybe a few thousand dollars."

When Yassin logged into his account and saw $100,000 pending, he rushed to tell his wife, who couldn't believe the news.

Yassin claimed his prize on Tuesday at the Michigan Lottery and announced plans to buy land and add to savings.

Yassin wasn't the only Michigan player to claim a big prize at the Michigan Lottery this week. A woman from Detroit, age 29 and wishing to remain anonymous, won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery Supreme scratch-off game.

She bought the winning ticket at 8 Mile Foodland at 18880 W. 8 Mile Road in Southfield, Michigan.

"I was at the store and bought an instant ticket before leaving," she told the Michigan Lottery. "I scratched the ticket when I got home and was in shock when I saw I won $2 million! I didn't believe what I was seeing, so I had to have my grandpa double check the ticket. It was such an unreal feeling, and it still hasn't fully sunk in."

Detroit woman wins $2 million from scratch off

The woman went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize. Instead of receiving 30 annuity payments, she chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $1.3 million. Her plans with the winnings include traveling and providing support for her family.

Story continues

More winners: New Jersey man says $175,000 in lottery winnings 'came at perfect time' for family

What is Supreme?

Supreme is a Michigan Lottery instant game launched in August. So far, it has awarded its players over $19 million in prizes. With a ticket costing $20, players can win prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million. Currently, over $82 million worth of prizes are yet to be claimed, including two top prizes of $2 million each, 27 prizes of $5,000 each and 182 prizes of $2,000 each.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players become enticed by the growing jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan lottery winners claim big prizes this week including $2M award