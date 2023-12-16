Michigan man almost threw away winning $2 million scratch-off ticket

For four long months, a Michigan man had unknowingly been carrying a life-changing fortune in his vehicle. Little did he know he had a winning lottery ticket worth a staggering $2 million tucked away in his car.

The anonymous 29-year-old winner purchased his ticket at Shepherd E-Z Mart, in Shepherd, about 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

The winner had no idea they were driving around with a $2 million winning lottery ticket. However, their incredible luck did not end there. It turns out that they almost tossed that winning ticket in the trash.

"Every so often, I will stop and buy an instant ticket after work," the 29-year-old told the Michigan Lottery. "About four months ago, I bought this 'Money' ticket, but I didn't see any winnings on it when I scratched it, so I threw it in my center console with some other non-winning tickets."

A Michigan man won $2 million from a scratch off.

The man bought a $20 scratch-off called the Money ticket, which resembles a $100 bill. It wasn't until recently that his wife asked him to take a second look at his pile of losing lottery tickets, and he realized he had overlooked the winning scratch-off.

"About a week ago, my wife gave me a few tickets to take to the store and check, so I grabbed the tickets in my center console to double check," the winner told the Lottery. "When I scanned the Money ticket, I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I went back out to my truck to look the ticket over and realized I'd matched number 13. When I revealed the '$2 MIL' symbol underneath, I was speechless. It is a miracle this ticket didn't end up in the trash!"

The 29-year-old man recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He decided to receive a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $1.3 million instead of the full amount in annuity payments. He told the Lottery that he intends to invest his winnings.

"I don't plan on making any big purchases with the money, but rather use it as a nice financial cushion for our family," the 29-year-old player told the Lottery.

What is Money scratch-off?

Money is a Michigan lottery game that has rewarded players with over $47 million since its launch in March. With every $20 ticket, players stand a chance to win big prizes that range from $20 up to a whopping $2 million.

What are the odds of winning Money?

Players have a 1 in 3.69 chance of winning one of over $61 million in prizes, which include two $2 million top prizes, 16 $10,000 prizes, and 58 $5,000 prizes.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

