Michigan man in disbelief after winning over $400,000 from state's second chance lottery giveaway

A lucky Michigan resident was thrilled beyond words when he was announced as winner of a whopping $416,322 prize in the BIG CA$H Second Chance giveaway hosted by the Michigan Lottery.

The 67-year-old player, who preferred to keep his identity anonymous, was selected through a random drawing conducted on Oct. 11.

The lucky winner was able to participate in the giveaway by playing eligible BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot games online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play games online a lot, but I had no idea I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway when playing certain games,” the man told the Lottery. “I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying I’d won a $416,322 second chance prize and I figured it was a scam email since I didn’t enter a giveaway."

He discovered he had been earning lottery entries without realizing it when he called the Michigan Lottery. Despite still being in disbelief, he informed lottery officials that he was the winner of the prize and claimed it at headquarters soon after.

The man plans to share some of his winnings with family and put the rest in savings.

More winners: Siblings win over $200,000 from Kentucky's Cash Ball 225 game after playing every day

How do I earn free entries for jackpots?

Some online instant games offer a chance to win a second-chance progressive jackpot. Every time you purchase any eligible games, a part of the proceeds goes towards funding the jackpot prize. At the end of each month, a winner is chosen through a random drawing from all the entries received.

To enter the drawing, you only need to play the eligible games and earn one entry for every 50 cents wagered.

What is BIG CA$H game?

The BIG CA$H Second Chance game launched in April 2022. Since its launch, players have won over $5.9 million in progressive prizes. The current entry period is Nov. 1-30, and the drawing date is Dec. 13.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

Story continues

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan man wins over $400k from BIG CA$H Second Chance giveaway