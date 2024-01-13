Michigan man kept playing the same lottery numbers. Then he finally matched all 5 and won.

Kevin Hartmann, of Tecumseh, matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers in the Dec. 27 drawing to win the big prize.

A Michigan man's plan to keep playing the same five numbers finally paid off, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Kevin Hartmann from Tecumseh won $110,000 by playing the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 Double Play game, the lottery said Thursday. He bought the winning ticket at Jerry's Express in Tecumseh.

"I was bowling when I checked the Fantasy 5 results," Hartmann told the lottery. "I was a little distracted, but knew I had three of the five numbers. When I got home, I grabbed my ticket and checked it, and when I saw I matched five numbers, my jaw dropped!"

He matched the five numbers in the Dec. 27 drawing, which were: 1, 8, 18, 20, and 26.

"I have played these same numbers regularly for a while," Hartmann told the Lottery. "Actually, winning a jackpot with them is almost unbelievable."

Hartmann claimed the prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters on Thursday. He plans to pay bills with his winnings and save the rest, the Michigan Lottery said.

What is Fantasy 5?

Fantasy 5 is a Michigan Lottery jackpot game that costs only $1 per play. You can add EZmatch to win up to $500 instantly or Double Play for a second chance to win up to $110,000. Select five numbers from 1 to 39. Match all five to win the jackpot of $100,000.

What are the odds of winning Fantasy 5?

The odds of matching all five numbers are one in 575,757. The odds of matching four of the five numbers are one in 3,387.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

