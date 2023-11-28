Michigan man says he'll live debt-free after winning $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Michigan man is planning on living to live debt-free after winning $1 million in the Mega Millions game.

After matching the five white balls in the Mega Millions jackpot, Kyle Becker of Interlochen won $1 million in the Oct. 27 drawing, the Michigan Lottery announced Monday. He bought his winning ticket at a Miracle Mile E-Z Mart in Traverse City.

"I was on my way to my property to hunt early one morning and stopped to check my Mega Millions ticket," Becker told the Lottery. "I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office when I scanned it, so I asked the clerk what that meant. She told me I must have won big, and when I asked how big, she thought maybe a couple thousand dollars."

Becker then checked the winning numbers himself. That's when he realized he had matched five numbers and won a $1 million prize. He immediately called his wife.

"She didn’t believe me until I sent her a picture of the ticket," Becker told the Lottery. "I was having a hard time believing it myself, but I couldn’t verify the prize until Monday morning when the Lottery office opened. I still can’t believe it’s real even though I am here claiming the prize."

Kyle Becker's winning Mega Millions ticket is shown.

A regular Mega Millions ritual pays off

Becker told the Michigan Lottery that he buys a Mega Millions ticket every few weeks.

After realizing he won big in October, Becker visited the lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize.

"I still can’t believe it’s real even though I am here claiming the prize," he told the lottery adding that: “Winning means being debt-free and having a nice financial cushion for me and my family.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan plan to pay off bills, debt after Mega Millions win