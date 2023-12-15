Michigan man turned his $2 into $1 million after guessing five numbers from Powerball

A man from Michigan won $1 million by correctly guessing five numbers in a Powerball drawing held on Sept. 30 with just a $2 ticket.

Waleed Abdulshafi, a 65-year-old resident of Dearborn, recently claimed his $1 million prize after matching the five white balls in the Sept. 30 drawing. His winning numbers were 19-30-37-44-46. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on 34951 Garfield Road in Fraser.

The $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot run that began on July 22 ended on Oct. 11, when a ticket purchased in California won the jackpot. This jackpot was the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won. During the jackpot run, Michigan Lottery players won more than $13 million in prizes, including six prizes of $1 million or more.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, and players will play for the $535 million jackpot.

Waleed Abdulshafi actual winning ticket he purchased.

Another Michigan Lottery winner

A Michigan woman won $300,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Peppermint Payout instant game and said she felt like she was dreaming.

The 71-year-old lottery winner from Lapeer County, who remains anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at Kroger, located at 540 South Main Street in Lapeer.

"I like playing the scratch-off tickets, and I play them quite a bit," she told the Michigan Lottery. "I scratched the ticket on the way home from the store, and when I saw I won $300,000, I just kept yelling: 'This can't be real!' I felt like I was in a dream. I called my kids as soon as I got home to tell them the good news."

Lapeer County woman actual scratch-off ticket she purchased.

She recently claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. According to lottery officials, she plans to pay bills, make home improvements, and donate to those in need this holiday season.

What is the Peppermint Payout instant game?

Since its launch in October, players have won over $4 million by playing Peppermint Payout. The game offers a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 to $300,000. Each ticket costs $5. There are still over $16 million in prizes remaining, including one $300,000 prize and six $2,000 prizes.

The Peppermint Payout ticket has overall odds of winning at 1 in 4.11.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

Understandably, the whopping $535 million jackpot entices some lottery players, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

How to play Powerball

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

