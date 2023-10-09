Michigan man wins $2 million from historic Powerball drawing

The Powerball is now at 35 consecutive drawings without a winner, so the jackpot has risen to $1.55 billion. Along the way, there have been multi-million dollar winners that came so close to the grand prize.

A Michigan man matched the five white balls – 01-12-20-33-66 – in the Sept. 23 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

The lucky winner, who was later identified as Zach Birchmeier, of Fowler Michigan, doubled his prize to $2 million since he purchased the Power Play. He bought his winning ticket online at the Michigan Lottery website.

“I don’t usually play Powerball, but I decided to buy a ticket on a whim while I was online,” said Birchmeier. “After the drawing, I saw an email from the Lottery with instructions on claiming my prize. When I logged in to my account and saw $2 million pending, I was in shock!”

The 31-year-old man went to Michigan Lottery headquarters on Friday to claim his prize. He plans to use the money to build a house and invest.

“You see this happen to other people, but you never think it will happen to you, so it all still feels surreal,” said Birchmeier.

The Powerball jackpot of $1.08 billion was won by a ticket purchased in California on July 19. The current jackpot is $1.55 billion, and the drawing is Monday at 10:59 pm.

Top 10 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Powerball: $1.55 billion, Oct. 9, 2023 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

