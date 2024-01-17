Michigan man won $1 million thanks to having to return a wrong item

A Michigan man won $1 million after buying a $10 scratch-off ticket while returning an item at a store, according to the Michigan Lottery.

A 58-year-old man from Bay County won $1 million from the state's Cash is Queen instant game. The man who won the lottery and decided to remain anonymous purchased his ticket at Jack's Fruit Market in Bay City.

"I had been to Jack's earlier in the day and bought a couple of tickets," he told the Michigan Lottery. "I had to return an item later in the day and decided to buy a couple more tickets, and one of those was the $1 million winner!"

On Tuesday, the winner went to the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the grand prize. He opted for a one-time payment of approximately $693,000 instead of receiving the total amount in annuities.

He informed the Michigan Lottery that he intends to pay off his mortgage and save the rest.

What is Cash is Queen?

Cash is Queen was launched in April 2023, and players have won over $25 million while playing.

Players can win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million with each $10 ticket.

What are the odds of winning Cash is Queen?

The overall odds of winning Cash is Queen are 1 in 3.72.

There are still over $27 million in unclaimed prizes, which include two top prizes of $1 million, five $10,000 prizes, and 42 $2,000 prizes.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

