Michigan man won $835k this year after winning online lottery twice

Doc Louallen, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Michigan resident won almost $836,000 this year by playing the Michigan Lottery's Big Cash Second Chance Jackpot Prize, according to Lottery Post.

A 62-year-old man from Macomb County, part of northern metro Detroit, won $573,617 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place Aug. 9.

In the Big Cash Second Chance game, players earn one entry for every $0.50 wagered playing the eligible games. Once the entry period ends, a winner is randomly selected from all entries for the month.

The Progressive jackpot prize grew to $573,617 for July, in which the Macomb County man won from his multiple entries.

"I play the BIG CA$H games online because I like the chance to win the progressive prize," said the Macomb County man. "When I won earlier this year, it was a huge surprise, but it was an even bigger surprise that I won a second time."

In February, the Macomb County man won $261,935 in the Big Cash Second Chance game drawing.

"I never expected to win, and winning twice has been such a blessing. Being able to invest this money for my retirement means I can retire sooner than I was planning to and spend time with my family."

The Big Cash Second Chance game

Players have won over $4.7 million in progressive prizes since the launch of the Big Cash Second Chance game in April 2022.

The Big Cash Second Chance game is an online instant game that offers a second chance progressive jackpot drawing. Every purchase of the game contributes to the progressive jackpot prize, which is awarded in a monthly second-chance drawing.

Entries earned are only valid during their respective entry period. The jackpot resets to $5,000 at the start of each new monthly drawing period.

The next drawing is set for Sept 13.

Past winners of the Second Chance game

  • July – $573,617 progressive jackpot prize

  • June 2023 – $519,212 progressive jackpot prize

  • May 2023 – $559,200 progressive jackpot prize

  • April 2023 – $538,958 progressive jackpot prize

  • March 2023 – $625,162 progressive jackpot prize

  • February 2023 – $261,935 progressive jackpot prize

  • January 2023 – $403,618 progressive jackpot prize

  • December 2022 – $125,514 progressive jackpot prize

  • November 2022 – $110,689 progressive jackpot prize

  • October 2022 – $97,885 progressive jackpot prize

  • September 2022 – $99,821 progressive jackpot prize

  • August 2022 – $104,730 progressive jackpot prize

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan man wins online lottery game twice, nets $835k