U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,908.07
    +32.63 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,174.03
    +341.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,234.88
    +161.05 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.83
    +46.77 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.89
    +0.88 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.10
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.0090 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3911
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4650
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,249.15
    +1,690.23 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.12
    +50.01 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.15
    +5.81 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

Michigan Medicine Awards Contract to 3M for Complete Suite of AI-powered Clinician and Revenue Cycle Technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing administrative burden on clinicians and the inefficiencies and added costs of unconnected systems, Michigan Medicine will partner with 3M Health Information Systems to implement a full portfolio of 3M technology across its health care system. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), 3M's clinician and revenue cycle solutions will help Michigan Medicine reduce physician stress and bolster thorough clinical documentation, strengthening communication between clinicians and revenue cycle teams to promote accurate and actionable data for improved patient care.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

3M's suite of AI-enabled solutions, fully integrated with Michigan Medicine's electronic health record (EHR), will be implemented across the health system's three hospitals and 125 outpatient clinics, including the University of Michigan Health System and Medical School, one of the state's largest health care complexes.

The contract includes 3M™ M*Modal Fluency Direct front-end speech understanding, computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD), and virtual assistant solutions; automated clinical intelligence provided by 3M™ M*Modal CDI Engage One™ and 3M™ M*Modal HCC Management; and the 3M™ 360 Encompass™ System, used by more than 2,000 U.S. health care organizations for computer-assisted coding, CDI workflows, concurrent quality metrics and analytics.

"Michigan Medicine has a long history of cutting-edge research and premier patient care," said Jeff Terrell, MD, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer, Professor, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery for the health system. "To advance this mission, we plan to use 3M technology to ease the documentation burden and streamline EHR work for Michigan Medicine providers and staff across the continuum of care settings, to create more time for their value-added patient care activities.

"Michigan Medicine believes that technology is one way to become more efficient, reduce cost and reduce administrative burden for our clinicians," added Benjie Johnson, Chief Officer Revenue Cycle Management. "We are working with 3M as a strategic technology vendor to transform how we create and improve clinical documentation. It is our goal in the next few years to effectively use ambient technology that will free up clinicians and enable them to focus on patient care."

More information about 3M Health Information Systems clinician and revenue cycle solutions is available at www.3m.com/his or by calling 800-367-2447.

About Michigan Medicine

At Michigan Medicine, we advance health to serve Michigan and the world. We pursue excellence every day in our three hospitals, 125 clinics and home care operations that handle more than 2.3 million outpatient visits a year, as well as educate the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in our U-M Medical School.

Michigan Medicine includes the top ranked U-M Medical School and the University of Michigan Health System, which includes the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, University Hospital, the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and the Rogel Cancer Center. Michigan Medicine's adult hospitals were ranked no. 11 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report in 2020-21 and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital was the only children's hospital in Michigan nationally ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties analyzed by U.S. News and World Report for 2020-21. The U-M Medical School is one of the nation's biomedical research powerhouses, with total research funding of more than $500 million.

More information is available at www.michiganmedicine.org

About 3M
At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

CDI Engage One and 360 Encompass System are registered trademarks of 3M Company.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-medicine-awards-contract-to-3m-for-complete-suite-of-ai-powered-clinician-and-revenue-cycle-technology-301243584.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • Ipsos MMA, Inc. Announces Curt Smith as Executive Vice President

    NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ipsos MMA, Inc., announced that Curt Smith has been named Executive Vice President, overseeing the company's pharma practice.

  • X2O Media and TransMedics Announce Successful Deployment of X2O Collaboration Room

    The Immersive Environment Supports Remote Clinical Training and Development of the TransMedics Organ Care SystemMONTRÉAL, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- X2O Media, a global provider of virtual collaboration technology for enterprises, and TransMedics Inc., a medical technology company transforming organ transplantation, today announced the successful installation of the X2O Collaboration Room to provide an immersive virtual training environment to the clinical users of their life-saving Organ Care System (OCS™) technology around the world.

  • Southwest Airlines Keeps Expanding to New Cities

    The low-fare behemoth has announced service to 17 new destinations since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted air travel a year ago.

  • These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    A solar panel manufacturer, an oil and gas pipeline operator, and a mid-size utility offer more value than the market thinks right now.

  • The 4 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Market Crashes

    Let's get the unpleasant news out of the way: A stock market crash may be brewing. In a three-week stretch, growth stocks have been pulverized by rising Treasury yields and valuation concerns. The higher Treasury bond yields rise, the more likely it becomes that investors will choose the safety of bonds yields over the riskier stock market.

  • Biden to Double J&J Order; U.K. Lashes Out at EU: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will double the U.S. order of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, bringing the country’s supply to enough for 500 million people, according to officials familiar with the plan.Biden will make the announcement Wednesday, the people said. The U.K. accused European Union politicians of damaging its vaccination program by making misleading statements that cast doubt on AstraZeneca Plc’s shot, in an escalation of tensions between the two sides.The first European company to reach a deal to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine said it could start manufacturing in the third quarter. Romania extended its curfew by an hour.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 117.6 million; deaths top 2.6 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 319 million shots given worldwideU.S. Spotlight: Death forecast drops as pandemic indicators improveDesperate for Europe, travelers say book now then figure it outWhat’s the best Covid vaccine? Why it’s not so simple: QuickTakeHow the pandemic darkens the picture on women’s pay: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Germany’s Merkel Sees Tough Months Ahead (9:05 a.m. NY)German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned citizens to prepare for several more tough months before vaccinations start to have a tangible impact on the pandemic.“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Merkel said during an online dialog with emergency telephone service operators. “There will be three or four more difficult months and then we’ll be so far along with vaccinations that we will also really see actual effects and things will clearly improve.”Biden to Order More J&J Doses (8:31 a.m. NY)President Joe Biden will announce a doubling of the U.S. order of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine during an event with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co., who struck a collaboration to boost production of the shot, officials familiar with the plan say.Ireland Plans ‘Modest’ Curb Easing (8:30 a.m. NY)Ireland will allow a limited easing of curbs next month as cases drop, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE. Still, with vaccines delayed, restrictions such as the closure of non-essential stores will remain in place, he said.Ireland has one of the strictest lockdowns in western Europe, after enduring one of the world’s worst outbreak after Christmas.Finland, Portugal Back Astra Shot for All (8:22 a.m. NY)Portugal endorsed the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, even the elderly, in an updated recommendation. The prior advice was that the shot be “preferably” used for people age 65 and younger. Finland did the same, ruling that the product can be given to people over 70. The decisions follow similar endorsements from France and Germany last week as real-life data show the vaccine protects older patients as well.Romania Extends Restrictions and Curfew (7:27 a.m. NY)Romania extended restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus and increased the length of a night-time curfew by an hour. It also limited the occupation capacity for hotels in ski resorts to 70%. Prime Minister Florin Citu ruled out a full lockdown for the time being.U.K. Accuses EU of Harming Health (7:25 a.m. NY)The U.K. accused senior European Union politicians of damaging its vaccination program by making “misleading” statements that cast doubt on the AstraZeneca shot, in an escalation of post-Brexit tensions between the two sides.Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said fewer British people had taken up the offer of shots in the U.K. after EU figures questioned the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a clear reference to remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.Lilly Antibody Combo Gets Good Results (7 a.m. NY)Eli Lilly & Co.’s combination antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 87% in high-risk patients with newly-diagnosed Covid-19, the company said.The combination received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February, and the results and may give more confidence to doctors with qualms about insufficient evidence.The study followed 769 high-risk patients 12 years old and older. Four of 511 patients on the therapy were hospitalized, with no deaths, compared with 15 hospitalizations and deaths, including four deaths, among 258 patients on placebo, the company said. The results suggest that the therapy maintained its effects even as variants have emerged, said Lilly Chief Scientific Officer Daniel Skovronsky.Mauritius Embarks on 16-Day Lockdown (4:54 p.m. HK)Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth imposed a 16-day nationwide lockdown after the number of coronavirus infections doubled to 28.Residents of the Indian Ocean island nation will be confined to their residences until March 25, Jugnauth said in a statement broadcast on national television. An island-wide vaccination program that began on Monday has been suspended until a new calendar is worked out, the government said in a separate statement.Swiss Firm Could Make Sputnik This Year (4:30 p.m. HK)The first European company to reach a deal to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine said it could start manufacturing as early as the third quarter.Antonio Francesco Di Naro, founder and president of Adienne Pharma & Biotech SA, said Wednesday that his company had been selected to make the shot following an approach from Russia. The vaccine would be produced near Milan.Germany Halts Some Covid Aid to Companies (3:48 p.m. HK)Germany temporarily suspended certain types of aid to companies impacted by measures to contain the pandemic, due to suspicions that the money was illegally obtained in several cases.Payments were halted to review documentation and will resume shortly, the Economy Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday. Criminal investigations are under way in several cases, the ministry said, declining to comment on specifics of the alleged fraud.OECD Says No Vaccine Slows Recovery (2:58 p.m. HK)OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone said on BFM Business television that countries failing to give vaccines to their population risk “accumulate delays” in recovery as nations such as the U.S. are on track with wide vaccination and a stimulus package. The OECD published its 2021 economic forecast on Tuesday.Baltic States Want Unused Shots Handed Out (2:36 p.m. HK)The European Union’s three Baltic nations called on the bloc to redistribute unused vaccines among member states. Such a move would improve the efficiency of vaccination efforts and foster solidarity by introducing “a re-distribution mechanism,” the health ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia wrote in a March 9 letter to the EU’s health chief, Stella Kyriakides.The ministers cited situations in which “an unused surplus of delivered vaccines accumulates” in countries and the shots risk expiring, according to the letter, which was seen by Bloomberg.Taiwan Eases Rules on Hong Kong Visitors (2:28 p.m. HK)Taiwan is easing quarantine rules for business travelers from Hong Kong, which has now been put on a list of areas viewed as posing a mid-to-low risk to the island. Business travelers can undergo a seven-day quarantine with immediate effect, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control said. A 14-day quarantine is required for most travelers to the island.L.A. Reaches Tentative Deal to Open Schools (12:45 p.m. HK)The Los Angeles Unified school district and United Teachers Los Angeles reached a tentative deal on how to reopen schools for in-person instruction over the next few weeks. They plan a hybrid model combining online and in-person instruction, with a progressive reopening. All students and staff will be tested for Covid-19 before returning, and other rules include requiring masks and social distancing for students, staff and visitors.Push for Vaccine Passports Grows in EU, U.S. (11:30 a.m. HK)There’s growing impetus for vaccine passports. The European Union will propose a certificate that may ease travel for those who have taken EU-approved vaccines or others, like the Chinese and Russian shots, that have had emergency national authorizations. The “EU Covid Card/digital green certificate” will show if holders have had a vaccine and which one; the results of any test; and details on whether they have recovered from an infection, a person familiar with the draft regulation said.U.S. airlines, joined by travel groups and labor, separately wrote to the Biden administration saying the U.S. “must be a leader” in global efforts to introduce health credentials that can be used for travel.China has also announced a digital vaccine passport. A health certificate showing a person’s vaccination status links to a program on China’s most widely-used messaging app WeChat. It’s unclear if any countries have yet recognized the certification.What Are Vaccine Passports and How Would They Work?: QuickTakeChina Extends Stretch Without Local Infections (10:40 a.m. HK)China reported five new infections today, but all were imported. The last time the country had a local transmission was Feb. 6, underscoring the success of a stringent strategy that includes border curbs, mass testing and hard lockdowns. Such measures included the likes of Tonghua, a city of 2 million people in Jilin province, in which residents were banned from leaving their homes in January.At the ongoing National People’s Congress in Beijing, delegates have continued to wear masks, though President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang appeared without masks on Friday.Mexico’s Death Toll Reaches 191,789 (10:30 a.m. HK)Mexico had a further 866 deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 191,789, according to the Health Ministry.Separately, El Financiero reported that eight Mexican states received Sinovac’s vaccine at between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius, when it should be kept between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. The Health Ministry’s Lopez Ridaura said the vaccine can be kept at up to 25 degrees for more than a week without losing its potency, and at that temperature it wouldn’t begin to lose effectiveness until day 14, according to the report.New Zealand Releases Vaccine Rollout Plans (9:08 a.m. HK)New Zealand, which tops Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking of the economies that best-handled the pandemic, will have a targeted roll-out of vaccines over the next three-to-four months to reach 2 million people in the most at-risk groups. Those in South Auckland aged over 65 or with underlying conditions will get shots from the end of this month.The country has already started inoculating border and managed isolation facility workers and their families, along with 480,000 frontline workers and people living in high-risk settings. From May, shots will go to 1.7 million people who are at higher risk.“The rest of the population will be able to be vaccinated from July onwards and our plan is to have as many people as possible vaccinated by the end of the year,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement. “Every New Zealander will be able to get a vaccine and the vaccine will be free.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger Has a Warning for Investors

    With little regard for fundamentals, speculators and retail investors may have helped create a bubble that could soon pop. Recently, Charlie Munger, an executive at Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's right-hand man, expressed his concerns about where the markets are today. When speaking at an annual meeting for Los Angeles-based newspaper publisher Daily Journal Corporation (of which he is chairman), Munger had some harsh words for aggressive investors, comparing some of them to "racetrack bettors" who were "buying stocks on a frenzy."

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Refiners Are Emerging from Deep Freeze and Buying U.S. Oil Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Physical oil prices in the U.S. are rebounding to levels seen before a deep freeze hit Texas last month, showing fuel-making plants are thirsty for crude again.Seven of 18 refineries affected by the cold blast -- making up over 2 million barrels a day of crude processing capacity -- were operating normally as of Monday. Mars Blend, a regional sour crude benchmark, traded this month at the largest premium to Nymex oil futures in nearly three weeks, while other key grades also firmed. Another reason for the strength is due to increased demand for U.S. crude from overseas buyers after OPEC+’s surprise decision to continue limiting supply.As much as 5.5 million barrels a day of crude processing capacity was suspended when arctic temperatures in the U.S. south halted power supply and damaged equipment at refineries in America’s energy hub in February. Crude inventories piled up by a record 22 million barrels as a result. Since then, plants including those operated by Motiva Enterprises LLC and Valero Energy Corp. have restarted, and the rest of the sites will likely resume operation this week.Buying is popping up from South Korea, India, Canada and Europe, although interest from China has been muted because of high inventories. With OPEC producers keeping supply cuts in place in April, some customers that were expecting available supply from Middle East producers, especially of medium-high sulfur crudes, may have to seek alternatives like Mars Blend or Poseidon.Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase official selling prices for its April supply to Asia and the U.S. could also spur additional purchases of U.S. sour crudes.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Peloton to Expand in Australia in Second Half of 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. said it will launch in Australia, entering the Asia Pacific region for the first time and expanding beyond existing U.S., Canada, Germany and U.K. markets. The stock rose about 1% in extended trading.The fitness technology company will begin by selling its regular Bike, pricier Bike+ and digital app in the second half of 2021. The company didn’t say when other products, including its treadmills, would launch in the country. The company said it will sell its products online and open retail stores in cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Peloton has been slow to expand its product offerings globally, and it has been dealing with supply shortages in recent quarters.Peloton didn’t say how much supply would be available in Australia, but the company is investing millions of dollars to boost production.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can I retire? Not before you know the answer to this big question

    Here is a simple six-step process to figure out roughly what you spend now, how much income you need in retirement and whether you need to save more now so you can maintain your lifestyle. If you are 10 years from retirement, you can use your current spending less the large savings you accumulate as your starting point. It includes your salary (less any 401(k) contributions) as well as dividends, capital gains, alimony, and other income sources.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffet should thank American taxpayers for their profitable farmland investments

    Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. having made substantial investments in at least 19 states throughout the country. Since the early 1980s, Congress has consistently succumbed to pressures from farm interest groups to remove as much risk as possible from agricultural enterprises by using taxpayer funds to underwrite crop prices and cash revenues. Over the years, three trends in farm subsidy programs have emerged.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.3800 Stays Strong

    GBP/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.3800 and rebounded towards the resistance at 1.3835.

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • Which Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?

    U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, reflecting gains by battered technology stocks amid a fall in bond yields. Stocks that were inspired by the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets in January also rallied. Heading into the pre-market session on Wednesday, here is a look at the ten most talked about stocks on the subreddit as of press time, based on r/WallStreetBets analytics data. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME): Shares of the video game retailer gained 26.9% on Tuesday to $246.90, rising for the sixth straight day. GameStop said Monday its board has constituted a committee led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to re-evaluate its e-commerce plans. Speculation is also rife that small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY): The exchange-traded fund trades on the NYSE Arca and is the largest ETF in the world and has been a top WSB interest in the recent months. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the electric vehicle maker rebounded from a steep selloff and rose 19.6% on Tuesday to $110.58 for its biggest jump in more than a year. Tesla reported a month-over-month increase in deliveries in China for February despite the Lunar New Year holidays. In addition, Tesla and its battery supplier LG Energy Solutions are reportedly in talks to make the automaker’s latest advanced batter in the U.S. and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC): The movie theatre chain’s shares climbed more than 13% on Tuesday to $10.50, rising for the third straight day. The company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Wednesday. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): The data-analytics company’s share rose 7.7% on Tuesday. The company said it will hold the first in a series of “Double Click” software demo events on April 14 to showcase how its platforms are used across these industries and customers. Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT): The real-estate services company’s shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday to $25.49, ending a four-day losing streak. While reporting its fourth-quarter results in late February, Rocket Companies declared a special dividend of $1.11 per share payable on March 23, 2021, with the record date set at the close of business on Tuesday, March 9. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating on the company and raised its price target to $24. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB): Shares of BlackBerry rose 7.2% on Tuesday to close at $10.45. The company announced new technology advancements to BlackBerry AtHoc that will improve how U.S. Federal agencies communicate during times of crisis and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to Federal data. The company also said it has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving. NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO): Nio’s shares rose 17.4% to $41.35 after it was reported by Reuters that the company and two other U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers are planning for a secondary listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year. Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL): Shares of the iPhone maker added more than 4% to $121.08. It was reported on Tuesday that Apple could now launch the long-rumored AirTags and the new iPad Pro models at an event to be held on March 23. Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS): Shares of Disney fell 3.7% to $194.51 on Tuesday despite the company saying that its Disney+ streaming service, which was launched in November 2019, passed the 100 million mark for subscribers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Adds B To Wealth In A Single Day With Tesla Stock ReversalTesla Factories And Warehouses Impacted In Massive Security-Camera Breach: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.