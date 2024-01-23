Michigan player wins $4.37 million, becomes first Lotto 47 jackpot winner of 2024

A lucky Michigan lottery player hit the jackpot and became an instant millionaire when they won a whopping $4.37 million from the Lotto 47 jackpot on Saturday night.

A ticket sold at Amvets Post 110 in Cadillac won the Lotto 47 jackpot with the numbers 08-23-26-31-36-40 drawn on Saturday, according to the Michigan Lottery. It is the first time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year, the lottery said.

To claim the Lotto 47 prize, contact Michigan Lottery's at 844-917-6325 and schedule an appointment. The ticket is valid for one year from the drawing date.

While waiting to see who will claim the $4.37 million prize, a man from St. Joseph County entered Michigan Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim his half-million-dollar prize.

A 77-year-old man won $500,000 from Michigan Lottery's Winter Ice instant game. The lucky player bought his winning ticket at Jit Food and Gas in Constantine, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The Lottery said the man man and his son bought two $5 scratch-off tickets at a gas station. Upon scratching the tickets, one of them revealed a $10 prize, prompting the anonymous player to return to the store and buy two more tickets.

"My son likes the Wild Time game, so I got him one of those, and I got myself a new $500,000 Winter Ice ticket after the clerk said people had been doing pretty well on it," the winner told the Lottery. "When we scratched the tickets off, I said to my son: 'What would you say if I told you I'd won $500,000?' He replied: 'That you're full of it!' That's when I handed him the ticket and we both started screaming!"

He told the lottery that he intends to buy a new home with the money.

How to play Lotto 47

Participating in Lotto 47 is only $1. You get to select six numbers from one to 47. This gives you a remarkable chance to win a jackpot that starts at $1 million and increases until a winner is declared. To boost your odds of winning, you can add Double Play to your Lotto 47 ticket, which is only an additional $1 per play. Double Play allows you to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Players can include EZMatch to their ticket by paying an additional $1 per game. This offers them a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 draws are held on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the draw day.

What are the Odds of winning the Lotto 47 jackpot?

The chances of winning the Lotto 47 jackpot are incredibly slim: one in 10,737,573.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan lottery player wins $4.37 million from Lotto 47 jackpot