Michigan resident wins $8.75 million from state's lottery

Someone purchased a Lotto 47 ticket worth $8.75 million Saturday night in Kentwood, about 10 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, the Michigan Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket with the numbers 07-16-18-27-39-40 was purchased at Paris Spirits and Wine in Kentwood.

Lotto 47 gave away an $8.75 million jackpot, the ninth largest in history. The largest jackpot ever won was $32.3 million, split between two lucky players from Ionia and Oakland counties in Nov. 2020.

The winner of the multi-million-dollar ticket has some time to claim his or her prize as Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Lotto 47 winnings have already been claimed three times this year, the most recent win by a man from Oakland County on April 1. That lucky winner bagged a whopping $4.38 million jackpot prize.

How to play Lotto 47

Participating in Lotto 47 is only $1. You get to select six numbers from one to 47. This gives you a remarkable chance to win a jackpot that starts at $1 million and increases until a winner is declared. To boost your odds of winning, you can add Double Play to your Lotto 47 ticket, which is only an additional $1 per play. With Double Play, you get an extra chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Players have the option to include EZMatch to their ticket by paying an additional $1 per game. This offers them a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 draws are held on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the draw.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lotto 47 jackpot: Michigan resident wins $8.75 million in state lottery