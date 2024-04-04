This Michigan Supreme Court ruling could help speculators, not homeowners | Opinion

The Michigan Supreme Court is poised to decide whether its 2020 ruling in the Rafaeli v. Oakland County tax foreclosure case should be applied retroactively.

The tax auction is intended to allow county treasurers to recoup unpaid taxes by foreclosing on properties whose owners are three years behind on tax payments, and selling those properties at auction. Some properties sell for much less than the tax debt owed, or don’t sell at all, while some properties sell for much more.

Property owner Uri Rafaeli sued Oakland County in 2019, claiming that it’s unconstitutional for counties to pocket what’s known as “windfall profits” — when tax foreclosed properties are sold at auction for more than the tax debt owed.

In 2020, the court agreed with Rafaeli, ordering county treasurers to allow the owners of foreclosed property owners to receive any windfall profits generated by future auctions. Now, justices will decide whether Michigan counties must repay property owners whose properties were tax foreclosed before the Rafaeli ruling.

It’s an important decision, with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars on the line for Michigan county governments. And contrary to what you might assume, if the court decides that Rafaeli v. Oakland County applies retroactively, at least in Detroit, it will primarily benefit speculators and landlords, not former homeowners.

Thousands of Detroit homeowners have lost their homes to tax foreclosure. Some residents, like the occupants of this home, marked for auction in 2017, post signs pleading with prospective buyers not to bid.

How is that possible?

If Rafaeli must be applied retroactively, counties would be required to refund the surplus generated from tax foreclosure auctions in which properties sold for more than the tax debt owed.

I’ve studied the tax foreclosure auction for years, and my research has shown that between 2012, when the number of homes foreclosed and auctioned in in Wayne County swelled, and 2019, when significant policy changes were made, the county collected $92 million in windfall profits.

Windfall profits in the Wayne County Tax Foreclosure Auction between 2012 and 2019

Detroit homeowners, as I’ve documented extensively, lost tens of thousands of homes to tax foreclosure. But here’s why applying Rafaeli retroactively would not provide financial restitution to the overwhelming majority of those one-time homeowners:

Most Detroit homeowners lost their homes at a time when auction prices were very low, and windfall profits were unlikely.

Auction prices have grown in recent years and, thankfully, the number of homeowners at auction has dropped to almost nothing. That means, however, where there are a larger number of sales with windfall profits, they're not generated by owner-occupied housing, but property owned by speculators and landlords who often owned portfolios of tax foreclosed property.

It will be a Sisyphean task to find the former Detroit homeowners who might be owed retroactive windfall profits.

The tax foreclosure auction didn't generate many windfall profits before 2015

The number of homes put up for bid in the tax foreclosure auction grew explosively between 2008 and 2015.

The 2015 tax auction was the largest in Wayne County’s history, with more than 25,000 foreclosed Detroit properties up for sale. That year, some 9,100 occupied Detroit homes were tax foreclosed; 6,400 belonged to Detroit homeowners. If there were substantial windfall profits on owner-occupied Detroit homes, we’d have seen it in 2015.

Occupied Detroit homes foreclosed between 2014 and 2022

Using sales data from the 2015 tax auction via Regrid as well as Motor City Mapping data from 2014, I found that of those 9,100 occupied homes tax foreclosed in 2015, only about half even sold at auction: 4,849 total.

And of those 4,849 homes, how many sold for more than their tax debt owed? Answer: 642 — just 13%. Of those 642 homes, 70% were owner occupied. The median windfall profit generated by the sale of those homes was $4,400.

So 6,400 Detroit homeowners lost their homes in the 2015 auction and, now, nine years later, the Michigan Supreme Court might decide that about 450 of them (if they can be found — more on this later) are owed four grand each.

For a lot of families, $4,000 might be a significant sum of money, but it pales in comparison to the value of what was lost — especially considering that the median sale price for a home in Detroit is now nearing $100,000.

Is there any chance of a retroactive ruling providing anything like financial “justice” to Detroit homeowners?

No.

Windfall profits are most likely to go to speculators

As home values rose in Detroit, did more recent auctions produce larger windfall profits on the homes of one-time Detroit homeowners?

Let’s look at the 2018 tax auction, one-tenth the size of the 2015 tax auction, with "just" 2,700 Detroit properties tax foreclosed.

Only 11% of the $12 million in windfall profits generated by the 2018 tax auction would be owed to one-time Detroit homeowners. Most would go to former owners who live outside of Detroit (for that group, $5.4 million in total, and a median of $4,200) and former landlords ($2.5 million total, and a median of $4,300).

Auction profits, 2018

Far fewer occupied homes fell to tax foreclosure by 2018. Just 691 occupied Detroit homes were auctioned that year, evenly split between homeowners and renters. With more interest in Detroit real estate, 65% of those occupied homes sold at auction for more than their tax debt owed, a far higher rate than in 2015.

Still, the median windfall profit generated on the 154 owner-occupied homes that sold at auction for more than the tax debt that year was only $5,500 — just 25% higher than the median windfall profit in 2015, despite only one-tenth of the supply at auction and a strengthening real estate market.

Tax foreclosure prevention mechanisms had become much stronger by 2018. If an owner-occupant’s home was sold in the foreclosure auction, it was far more likely that the home itself was in a much more deteriorated state and unlikely to generate as much interest at auction.

A portfolio of foreclosures is worth more than a single home

Here’s another critical point to keep in mind: A homeowner would have windfall profits on one property. Many of these speculators and landlords had portfolios of properties that foreclosed. Why? It was part of their business model. If multiple properties generated windfall profits, they would be owed a portfolio’s worth of windfall profits.

Here are few examples, just from the 2018 auction, of owners whose property tax bills were mailed to addresses outside of Detroit with multiple properties foreclosed that generated windfall profits:

An owner in Livonia with nine properties tax foreclosed: Cumulative windfall profits of $106,000

An owner in Las Vegas, NV, with five properties tax foreclosed: Cumulative windfall profits of $73,000

An owner in Dallas, Tex., with eight properties tax foreclosed: Cumulative windfall profits of $53,000

An owner in Pontiac with eight properties tax foreclosed: Cumulative windfall profits of $45,000

The challenge of finding one-time homeowners

When it comes to reclaiming hypothetical retroactive windfall profits, landlords, speculators and non-resident owners will be more motivated — because they’d be owed more — and better resourced.

It will be incredibly difficult to find homeowners who are owed retroactive windfall profits, and they’ll have far fewer resources with which to pursue them. Consider the difficulty the City of Detroit has had in reaching homeowners eligible for property tax breaks — and those are residents with established addresses.

I am also skeptical that establishing ownership will be a straightforward process for homeowners, especially those who lost their homes more than a decade ago. Anyone who’s spent a minute dealing with the connection between the Register of Deed and Treasurer’s Office will know this.

As I have consistently said since the beginning of the Rafaeli case years ago, this series of lawsuits has little to do with justice for those wronged by tax foreclosure.

The profit motive for our delinquent tax system will remain.

Alex Alsup

Alex Alsup is vice president of research and development at the property data company Regrid. Read his research and analysis regarding property tax foreclosure and Detroit housing issues at The Chargeback: detroit.substack.com. Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters.

