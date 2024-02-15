Michigan taxpayers hit by severe August storms get a June 17 tax deadline

Some Michigan taxpayers hit by severe storms last August will now have some tax relief and be able to wait until June 17, instead of April 15, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that the agency is offering relief to Michigan taxpayers who saw damages after severe storms, tornadoes and flooding moved across Michigan between Aug. 24 and Aug. 26, 2023.

Seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan during the late-night thunderstorms. Winds topped 100 miles per hour, tearing the roofs off some homes, snapping off the tops of trees, and damaging homes and businesses.

Mark Benjamin, of Williamston, looks up at a plane passing overhead while standing where a 10-foot tall metal grain bin stood before a tornado ripped it away sending it into a field as well as destroying two barns and a corn bin on his property on Friday, August 25, 2023. One of the hundred year-old barns housed farm machinery and props from his Bestmaze haunted corn maze across the street that he has operated for twenty-two years. Seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan during the late-night thunderstorms that rapidly swept across the lower half of the state,

Confirmed tornadoes included ones that touched down in Monroe County; the Rockford area, north of Grand Rapids, in Kent County; and another in the Williamston and Webberville area of Ingham County.

Thousands were left without power. Severe flooding also cut off access to the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport for hours.

The tax relief announced Thursday applies to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties. Individuals and households that reside or have a business in these localities qualify for tax relief.

The IRS said the same relief will be available to any other Michigan localities added later to the disaster area. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

Luis Garcia, a spokesperson for the IRS in Detroit, said taxpayers can still file returns when they’re ready; there's no need to wait until the original April 15 or storm relief-related June 17 deadline.

Yet if you were in the area at that time and affected by the storms, he said, you can take advantage of this relief.

"I can’t stress enough that if you suffered a loss that wasn’t insured or reimbursed, you should claim it on your return. Our Publication 547 on IRS.gov breaks it all down for you," he said.

The June 17 deadline will apply to a long list of tax-related activity. The IRS noted that it also applies to 2023 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.

And it applies to quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on Sept. 15, 2023, Jan. 16, 2024, and April 15, 2024.

The IRS stated that the agency automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Taxpayers do not need to contact the IRS to ask for this relief.

In some cases, the IRS notes that an affected taxpayer may not have an IRS address of record in the disaster area, such as if they moved to the area after filing their last tax return. But that taxpayer can call the number on any possible notice about a late filing or late penalty to have the related penalty abated.

The IRS also is working with taxpayers who live outside the disaster area but have key tax records that are located in the affected area. Taxpayers qualifying for relief who live outside the disaster area need to contact the IRS special services line at 866-562-5227. This includes workers assisting the relief activities who are affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization.

The tax relief is part of a coordinated emergency relief effort. On Feb. 8, the Biden administration declared a major disaster in counties in central and southeastern Michigan due to these severe storms and tornadoes that killed at least five people.

Contact personal finance columnist Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) @tompor.

