Michigan woman eyes retirement after winning over $925,000 from lottery game

A Michigan woman who recently won over $900,000 while playing a Fast Cash game says she plans to use the money to pay off her car and save for retirement, the Michigan Lottery said Friday.

The 39-year-old woman, who remained anonymous, won $925,434 playing Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash game. She bought her winning ticket on Nov. 16 at Romeo Vandyke Liquor in Romeo, according to the Michigan Lottery.

She told the Michigan Lottery that she and her husband buy a bunch of scratch-off tickets every few weeks.

"While we were at the store, I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting close to $1 million, so I bought a few Fast Cash tickets," she told the Michigan Lottery. "When we got home, I looked over the Fast Cash ticket and thought it was a non-winner, but I scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app to be sure. When the amount of $925,434 came up on the screen, I thought something was wrong with the scanner. I looked the ticket over again and when I saw I really did win, I was mind-blown!"

She recently claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters.

A Michigan woman's actual ticket for her big prize.

What are Fast Cash games?

Fast Cash games immediately give players a shot at winning a progressive jackpot with each ticket.

The Fast Cash games are linked to a single jackpot that increases with every ticket sold. The current jackpot amount is printed on each ticket to keep players informed. The jackpot can be won at any moment, and once claimed, a new jackpot accumulates.

What are the odds of winning?

The overall odds of winning the jackpot prize in Fast Cash is 1 in 400,000 in Michigan.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan woman eyes retirement after $925,000 lottery win