Michigan woman holiday wish turned into reality after winning $500,000 from lottery game

A Michigan woman's dreams came true when she won $500,000 from a scratch-off game during the holidays, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Kelly Renner, 69, from Chesaning, won $500,000 by playing the Michigan Lottery's Holiday Wishes instant game. She purchased the winning ticket at Lara's Market in Chesaning, the Lottery said. Chesaning is about 35 miles northwest of Flint.

"I only play Lottery instant games around Christmas time," Renner told the Lottery. "When I bought the ticket, I thought: 'I hope this is a holiday wish! It would be so wonderful to win!'"

Renner scratched off a New Year's Eve lottery ticket and initially believed she had won $5,000, the Lottery said. However, after showing her brother-in-law the ticket, he discovered it was a $500,000 winner.

"Winning is a dream come true for me," Renner told the Lottery. "I have had a really tough year, and this is such a relief. I can take care of my kids and help my sister out a little and that is a wonderful feeling."

What is Holiday Wishes instant game?

Since the launch of Holiday Wishes in October 2023, players have won over $18 million. Each ticket, costing $10, offers a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $500,000.

What are the odds of winning Holiday Wishes?

The chance of winning a prize in the game is 1 in 3.61.

There are still over $12 million in prizes available, including two top prizes worth $500,000 each and five prizes worth $2,000 each.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

