Michigan woman waits 3 days to tell husband about big lottery win: 'I was trying to process'

A Fantasy 5 wining ticket. This ticket isn't the 72-year-old anonymous Michigan woman's ticket.

A Michigan woman was so dumbfounded when she won nearly $460,000 in the state lottery, that it took her three days to tell her husband, according to the Michigan Lottery

The 72-year-old player, who wants to remain anonymous, won the $459,411 jackpot for Fantasy 5 by matching the winning numbers on Dec. 1. She had bought the ticket online from the Michigan Lottery website.

"I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket and couldn't believe it when I saw my account balance was $459,441," she told the Michigan Lottery. "I waited three days to tell my husband because I was trying to process the news myself. I couldn't sleep for a week because I've been so anxious to come claim my prize!"

The woman told the lottery officials she plans to share the winnings with family and save the remainder.

“Winning is such a relief and provides a nice financial cushion for me and my family,” the player told the Michigan Lottery.

The five numbers she picked that won her the big prize were 02-16-24-27-34. The woman told the Michigan Lottery that she started playing online lottery games a few years ago.

What is Fantasy 5?

Fantasy 5 is a Michigan Lottery jackpot game that costs only $1 per play. You can add EZmatch to win up to $500 instantly or Double Play for a second chance to win up to $110,000. Select five numbers from 1 to 39. Match all five to win the jackpot of $100,000.

What are the odds of winning Fantasy 5?

The odds of matching all five numbers are one in 575,757. The odds of matching four of the five numbers are one in 3,387.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan woman waits 3 days to tell husband about Fantasy 5 lottery win