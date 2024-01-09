Michigan woman wins $2 million thanks to store clerk who picked out scratch off for her

A Michigan woman won $2 million from a new $20 scratch-off launched in December 2023. The store clerk picked out the scratch-off for her, which turned out to be a big win.

A 30-year-old player from Delta County won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier instant game. She bought her winning ticket at North Bluff Grocery in Gladstone. The player wished to remain anonymous.

"I don't buy instant tickets often, but I play the Daily Spin to Win game every day in hopes of winning the monthly $5,000 giveaway," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I won a $20 coupon playing Daily Spin to Win, so I took it to the store and asked the clerk which ticket I should buy."

The store clerk picked out a $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier, which the anonymous player decided to buy. When she went home, she told the Michigan Lottery she couldn't believe she won the top prize.

"I called my dad, and he told me to take it to the retailer to double check it," the winner told the Lottery. "When the retailer confirmed it was a winning ticket, I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car!"

The 30-year-old woman claimed her prize of about $1.3 million as a one-time lump sum payment at Lottery headquarters Thursday.

According to the Michigan Lottery, she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and invest.

What is $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier?

Since its launch in December, the $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier game has awarded players with more than $12 million in prizes. The game offers a chance to win a prize of $20 up to $2 million with every $20 ticket purchased.

There are still more than $84 million in prizes remaining, including two top prizes of $2 million, 18 prizes of $20,000, and 183 prizes of $2,000.

What are the odds of winning $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier?

The probability of winning any prize from $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier is 1 in 3.49 million.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

