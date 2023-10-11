Michigan woman wins $6 million from scratch off, becomes final winner of state's largest game

A Michigan woman asked a gas station clerk if she was seeing things after she won $6 million from a scratch-off game, becoming the third and final person to claim the prize – the largest amount ever won in the state.

The 56-year-old woman, who wants to stay anonymous, purchased the winning ticket from the Clark gas station at 252 South Main Street in Lapeer. She entered the store and bought into the Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game for $50.

"I have been playing the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game since it came out," the 56-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery. "When I purchased the ticket, I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it. I got a message to file a claim, so I scratched the ticket to see what I'd won."

She was dumbfounded after seeing the '6MIL' symbol on the ticket and didn't know what it meant.

"I showed the clerk who sold me the ticket and asked if it was real," she told Michigan Lottery. "I don’t think it’s going to fully sink in until I see all the extra zeros in my bank account."

Michigan is one of 18 states where lottery winners can claim their prizes anonymously, under certain conditions. The new millionaire collected her prize as a lump sum of $4.1 million at Michigan Lottery headquarters instead of 30 annuity payments.

According to Michigan Lottery, she plans to purchase a house and a car and save the remainder.

“Winning is such a blessing and couldn’t have come at a better time in my life,” the player told the lottery.

What is $300,000,000 Diamond Riches?

Since launching in July 2022, players have won over $311 million playing $300,000,000 Diamond Riches. Each $50 ticket gives players a chance to win prizes ranging from $50 to $6 million.

What are the odds of winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches?

The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.05. There were three grand-prize tickets of $6 million at the beginning of the year. However, the 56-year-old woman won the last top prize ticket.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

