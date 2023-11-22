Michigan woman won $1 million after her favorite lottery game was sold out

A Michigan woman's favorite game being sold out helped her win $1 million from a different lottery game.

Bonnie Hitchings, a resident of Johannesburg, purchased a winning instant game ticket for the Lottery's Cashword Times 20 at the Shell gas station in Gaylord, about 12 miles southwest of Johannesburg.

Hitchings said she intended to buy a few Daily 4 tickets at the gas station. However, when she was at the counter, she asked for the Win $100, $200 or $500 ticket, but it was out of stock. Therefore, she purchased a Cashword Times 20 ticket instead.

"I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket three times," Hitchings told the Michigan Lottery. "I kept getting a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I assumed their scanner was broken and went out to my car to scan it on the lottery app."

Bonnie Hitchings of Johannesburg Michigan

When she scanned the ticket, Hitchings recalled confetti came up on the screen with a message saying she won $1 million.

"I went back into the store to show the worker and everyone in the store was so excited," Hitchings told the Michigan Lottery. "Everywhere I go lately I have people stopping to congratulate me. It's a crazy and exciting feeling."

Hitchings claimed her $634,000 prize as a lump sum payment after visiting Michigan Lottery headquarters Tuesday. She said she plans to go to Alaska and invest.

What is Cashword Times 20?

Cashword Times 20, a popular lottery game, has awarded over $77 million to players since its launch in September 2022. The game offers players a chance to win various prizes ranging from $20 to $1 million for each $20 ticket.

What are the odds of winning Cashword Times 20?

According to the overall odds, the chance of winning is 1 in 3.28.

There are still over $19 million in prizes remaining, including a grand prize of $1 million, 16 prizes worth $5,000, and 217 prizes worth $1,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan Lottery awards woman $1 million for winning $30 scratcher