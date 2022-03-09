U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Michroma Announces The EVERY™ Company's CEO Arturo Elizondo as Advisor

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that Arturo Elizondo, founder, and CEO of The EVERY™ Company (formerly Clara Foods Co.), has joined Michroma's Board of Advisors.

Next-gen ingredients made by fungi. Michroma is a foodtech startup revolutionizing the way ingredients are produced by developing fungal-based biofactories to produce natural ingredients in a sustainable, scalable, and cost-effective way. Produced using synbio and precision fermentation, Michroma’s first product is a high-performance natural red colorant or dye well suited for all diets and food applications with supreme pH and thermal stability.

Arturo has a proven and successful track record in leading B2B foodtech startups, having successfully raised more than $230 M in funding for The Every™ Company.

Arturo's unique skills as a business leader focused on growing biotech food companies make him a great asset in our effort to reinvent the food industry. Arturo's role at Michroma will help accelerate our business strategy and leverage the skills he gained from establishing a successful biotech food company.

"Biology is eating the world and disrupting every major industry, especially food," said Arturo Elizondo. "Precision fermentation as a biological technology is an incredibly powerful one — capable of producing the exact molecules and compounds out in the world today with laser-like precision, all while using far less water, land, and energy. I am thrilled to join Michroma on this exciting and consequential journey."

"We are very happy to welcome Arturo, an experienced leader who will advise our company through future phases of growth," said Ricky Cassini, CEO of Michroma. "Our shared vision about impacting the world and Arturo's expertise in key areas, such as strategy, partnership negotiation, operations, will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions. As a visionary and passionate CEO in the foodtech industry, Arturo will strengthen Michroma's commitment to making a positive impact on people's lives and our planet's health through the power of biotechnology."

About Arturo Elizondo

Arturo is the founder and CEO of The EVERY™ Company, a biotech food company, based in Silicon Valley. Arturo served under Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Credit Suisse. He hails from Laredo, Texas, and holds a degree in Government & Comparative Politics from Harvard University.

Arturo has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30, GreenBiz 30 Under 30 Sustainability Leaders, San Francisco Business Times' 40 under 40, Smithsonian Magazine's "Ten Innovators to Watch," and one of "10 Latinos who inspire the United States" by BBC World News, and the 2019 Person of the Year by the National Hispanic Institute.

About Michroma

Next-gen ingredients made by fungi — Michroma is a foodtech startup revolutionizing the way ingredients are produced by developing fungal-based biofactories to produce natural ingredients in a sustainable, scalable, and cost-effective way. Produced using synbio and precision fermentation, Michroma's first product is a high-performance natural red colorant well suited for all diets and food applications with supreme pH and thermal stability that had been selected as the "Most Innovative Ingredient for Food or Beverage 2020" by Fi Global. By leveraging the power of our fungal biofactories, they are producing additional high-value-added ingredients such as flavors and fragrances in a sustainable and cost-efficient way to replace petroleum-based ingredients, which are harmful to humans' and the planet's health.

Media Contact:
press@michroma.co

