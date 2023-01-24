U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Michter's Celebration Sour Mash To Be Released For The First Time Since 2019

·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michter's Distillery will begin shipping the 2022 Edition of its Celebration Sour Mash this February 2023. Originally intended to ship after its bottling in late 2022, the release was delayed by supply chain issues involving the arrival of packaging. This will be the fourth ever Michter's Celebration release and the first one since 2019.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9134951-michters-celebrates-sour-mash-release/

When Michter's Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey was released in 2013, it marked a significant moment in United States whiskey history. For the first time, an American whiskey company was offering a rare blend for a suggested retail price of several thousand dollars. "It's been gratifying to see how whiskeys made in the United States have garnered increased respect and recognition both at home and abroad over the past decade," stated Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

Only 328 bottles of the 2022 Edition of Michter's Celebration will be released worldwide. It is 112.8 proof/56.4% alcohol by volume and will have a suggested retail price of $6,000 per bottle in the United States.

Each bottle of the 2022 Edition comes in a special gift box that has a drawer containing a letter signed by Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee. "This is the second time that I have had the honor of working with our team to produce a Michter's Celebration release," remarked McKee. "This edition contains whiskeys personally selected by me from seven extraordinary barrels: three of them Kentucky straight bourbon and four of them Kentucky straight rye."

The seven whiskeys in this special blend range in age from twelve to over thirty years old. Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson observed, "This whiskey is an exploratory journey of aged bourbons and ryes blended to perfection that leaves your palate captivated with its bold elegance. I am thrilled with this release and very proud of the Michter's team and our efforts to produce the best American Whiskey."

Michter's was recently named the World's Most Admired American Whiskey in an international poll conducted by UK-based Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to peak maturity, the distiller's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye and American whiskey. All Michter's offerings are subject to allocation because demand exceeds supply.

For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on InstagramFacebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Joseph J. Magliocco
+1 (502) 774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com

Each bottle of the 2022 Edition comes in a special gift box that has a drawer containing a letter signed by Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee. "This is the second time that I have had the honor of working with our team to produce a Michter's Celebration release," remarked McKee. "This edition contains whiskeys personally selected by me from seven extraordinary barrels: three of them Kentucky straight bourbon and four of them Kentucky straight rye."

 

