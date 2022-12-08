U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

MICLEDI Microdisplays Announces Formation of US Subsidiary MICLEDI USA Corp

Micledi Microdisplays BV
·2 min read
Micledi Microdisplays BV
Micledi Microdisplays BV

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading technology company in the field of microLED displays for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, today announced the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary. The new subsidiary becomes the U.S. Headquarters and will be located in Chandler, Arizona.  

According to Sean Lord, CEO of MICLEDI, “Most of our target customers have locations in the Western U.S., or Asia, and have expressed interest in having our customer-facing support closer to them. MICLEDI USA was formed in anticipation of expanding our presence in the U.S. and Asia.” MICLEDI USA is a Delaware Corporation, formed in December 2021, and will be located at 2820 S. Alma School Rd, in Chandler, AZ.

While MICLEDI has operated in the U.S. for almost two years the new headquarters provides a stateside location to support key personnel. Lord said, “Corporate headquarters functions, R&D, process development, and operations will continue in Leuven, Belgium where we work closely with IMEC as a partner in technology and process development.”

MICLEDI’s new U.S. headquarters was formed in response to customer interest in its unique expertise in microLEDs for AR headsets. Customer engagement has been favorable with many Tier 1 OEMs evaluating early samples of the company’s blue and green microLED arrays.

“We are excited to take this next step to opening the door for greater levels of collaboration with customers and partners in the U.S. and Asia,” said Seonaidh MacDonald, chairman of the board of MICLEDI. “The team has been very effective as a Belgian start-up since its inception in late 2019. This is a major step forward and should position us attractively for partners, customers and investors.”

MICLEDI will be at CES 2023 in Las Vegas next month and is located at Booth #54946 at the Venetian Expo. To make an appointment contact Harold.Blomquist@micledi.com. To learn more about MICLEDI please visit www.micledi.com.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays
MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for the augmented reality (AR) market. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

Media Contact: 
Jessica Roland
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
Jessica@lages.com


