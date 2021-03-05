Microsoft Edge's vertical tabs will arrive this month

Last year, Microsoft promised a bunch of features for the Edge browser, and the most interesting of the bunch is vertical tabs. Now, the tech giant has announced that vertical tabs is making its way to all Edge users this month, four months after rolling out a preview to testers in the Dev channel. Tabs in the format live in a pane on the side of the browser. The layout allows tab titles to be clearly visible so users know exactly what they're clicking on, but they can also click on an arrow button at the top of the tab bar to hide the descriptions if they want the website they're looking at to occupy most of the screen.

Another new feature rolling out to Edge this month is "startup boost." It launches the browser in the background when users sign into their device, and it keeps the browser running even after all its windows are closed. Microsoft says that reduces the time it takes to fire up a browser by 29 to 41 percent. The feature is activated by default, but users can toggle it off in settings.

Microsoft is also launching a new way to view browser history. Edge now opens as a drop-down menu from the toolbar instead of a full page that takes users away from the website they're viewing, and users can pin the lightweight menu to the side for easy access.

In addition to the new Edge features, the tech giant has also launched a handful of Bing improvements. Its search results page now intuitively highlights the most relevant results, and its carousel now shows information about the result when you hover over an entry. Finally, the search engine now presents aggregated information for broad topics. Doing a query for "Kenya," for instance, shows users an aggregated infographic-inspired experience with the top text and visual results.