Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market to grow by 15.02 GW | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size is set to grow by 15.02 GW units from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.33%
Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market industry analysis
Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
By technology, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market has been segmented into fuel cells and engines. The fuel cells segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in demand for fuel cells helps in the reduction of carbon emissions when compared to other power generation technologies. This will drive the market growth through this segment.
By geography, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.
Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The rise in world energy demand will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with micro-CHP units will hamper the market growth.
Some of the vendors include 2G Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BDR Thermea Group BV, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Enginuity Power Systems, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Qnergy, SOLIDpower Spa, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
2G Energy AG - The company offers combined heat and power systems like g-box, patruus, abus, and others which is cutting-edge technology made in Germany.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. - The company offers fuel cell power products that deliver durability, reliability, power density, and others for heavy duty modules, marine systems, stationery power and others.
BDR Thermea Group BV - The company offers fuel cells, commercial solutions, heat pumps, hot water solutions, and others under combines heat and power solutions.
Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market vendors
Micro Combined Heat And Power (micro-CHP) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.33%
Market growth 2021-2025
15.02 GW units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.75
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
2G Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BDR Thermea Group BV, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Enginuity Power Systems, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Qnergy, SOLIDpower Spa, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Engines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
2G Energy AG
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
BDR Thermea Group BV
Ceres Power Holdings plc
Enginuity Power Systems
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Qnergy
SOLIDpower Spa
Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG
Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
