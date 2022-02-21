U.S. markets closed

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market to grow by 15.02 GW | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size is set to grow by 15.02 GW units from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.33%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find additional highlights related to the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market. Read Free Sample Report

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By technology, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market has been segmented into fuel cells and engines. The fuel cells segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in demand for fuel cells helps in the reduction of carbon emissions when compared to other power generation technologies. This will drive the market growth through this segment.

By geography, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. Read Our Free Sample Report

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The rise in world energy demand will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with micro-CHP units will hamper the market growth.

Some of the vendors include 2G Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BDR Thermea Group BV, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Enginuity Power Systems, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Qnergy, SOLIDpower Spa, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • 2G Energy AG - The company offers combined heat and power systems like g-box, patruus, abus, and others which is cutting-edge technology made in Germany.

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. - The company offers fuel cell power products that deliver durability, reliability, power density, and others for heavy duty modules, marine systems, stationery power and others.

  • BDR Thermea Group BV - The company offers fuel cells, commercial solutions, heat pumps, hot water solutions, and others under combines heat and power solutions.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market vendors

Related Reports:

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market in UK by Type and Component - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Micro Combined Heat And Power (micro-CHP) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

15.02 GW units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.75

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

2G Energy AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BDR Thermea Group BV, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Enginuity Power Systems, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Qnergy, SOLIDpower Spa, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Engines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 2G Energy AG

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • BDR Thermea Group BV

  • Ceres Power Holdings plc

  • Enginuity Power Systems

  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Qnergy

  • SOLIDpower Spa

  • Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

  • Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-combined-heat-and-power-micro-chp-market-to-grow-by-15-02-gw--technavio-301485741.html

SOURCE Technavio

