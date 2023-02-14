U.S. markets closed

WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size set to increase by USD 3,646.31 million : Growth opportunities led by 2G Energy AG. and Axiom Energy Group LLC - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,646.31 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,944.09 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the Rise in global energy demand, Economic and environmental benefits, and Favorable government regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment application (residential and commercial), technology (fuel cells and engines), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Residential

Related Reports:

  • The heat pump water heater market share is expected to increase to USD 7,218.42 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.07%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), type (air source heat pump and geothermal heat pump), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The aircraft micro turbine engines market share is expected to increase to USD 1,136.05 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Furthermore, this market research extensively covers segmentation by platform (general aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation, and advanced air mobility), end-user (propulsion and auxiliary power), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market vendors

Micro Combined Heat And Power (micro-CHP) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,646.31 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.56

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Engines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 2G Energy AG

  • 12.4 Axiom Energy Group LLC

  • 12.5 Centrica Plc

  • 12.6 Ceres Power Holdings plc

  • 12.7 General Electric Co.

  • 12.8 GreenSpec

  • 12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.11 Samad Power Ltd.

  • 12.12 Siemens AG

  • 12.13 Vaillant Group

  • 12.14 Veolia Environment SA

  • 12.15 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

  • 12.16 Volkswagen AG

  • 12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-combined-heat-and-power-micro-chp-market-size-set-to-increase-by-usd-3-646-31-million--growth-opportunities-led-by-2g-energy-ag-and-axiom-energy-group-llc---technavio-301745194.html

SOURCE Technavio

