Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size set to increase by USD 3,646.31 million : Growth opportunities led by 2G Energy AG. and Axiom Energy Group LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,646.31 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,944.09 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the Rise in global energy demand, Economic and environmental benefits, and Favorable government regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Combined Heat and Power (micro-CHP) Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by segment application (residential and commercial), technology (fuel cells and engines), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Residential

What are the key data covered in this micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market vendors

Micro Combined Heat And Power (micro-CHP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,646.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Engines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 2G Energy AG

12.4 Axiom Energy Group LLC

12.5 Centrica Plc

12.6 Ceres Power Holdings plc

12.7 General Electric Co.

12.8 GreenSpec

12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.11 Samad Power Ltd.

12.12 Siemens AG

12.13 Vaillant Group

12.14 Veolia Environment SA

12.15 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

12.16 Volkswagen AG

12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

