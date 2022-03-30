U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.44
    -0.38 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.80
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1163
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0810
    +0.2210 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,133.20
    -344.79 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Micro Connect Raises US$70M Series B Funding as New Market Infrastructure Platform Completes First 100 Investments in Micro and Small Businesses in China

·4 min read

HONG KONG, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Connect, the market infrastructure platform connecting global capital with China's grassroots economy, announced that it has completed a capital raise of US$70 million in its Series B funding round, with participation from Series A investor Sequoia China, and new investors including ABC International, Adrian Cheng, Ausvic Capital, Chuang's Capital, Dara Holdings, Horizons Ventures, Keywise ARCHina Fund, Lenovo Capital, Vectr Fintech, and others. The oversubscribed round brings Micro Connect's total funds raised to date to US$120 million, and validates Micro Connect's long-term vision to develop a new and more inclusive financial market with a new asset class.

In just over a year since its founding in early 2021, Micro Connect has reached several important milestones:

  • Operational momentum – Micro Connect has grown its headcount to close to 100 professionals, with on-the-ground presence in the Chinese Mainland to strengthen its investment sourcing, capital deployment and technology capabilities, and a capital markets team in Hong Kong serving global investors.

  • Proof-of-concept completion – To date, the Micro Connect platform has invested in more than 100 micro and small businesses, covering 15 sub-sectors in the food & beverage, retail, services and cultural & sports industries across more than 10 provinces / municipalities in China. The completion of the "100 Plan" represents a validation of Micro Connect's innovative model of combining chain store partnerships with revenue-based investing, from target screening, information discovery, daily and digital revenue collection via the Automated Repayment Mechanism, to cross-border capital deployment and distribution of returns to offshore investors. It sets a strong foundation for the platform to scale its portfolio to include more than 1,000 investments by the end of 2022, and 10,000 in 2023.

  • Strong pipeline of investments – Micro Connect has developed a growing network of more than 100 Connect Partners including leading consumer chains and franchises and SaaS companies, through which it has built a strong pipeline of quality store-level investment targets.

  • Global investor access – Earlier this year, the Micro Connect China Fund was launched, and started raising capital from global professional investors seeking to participate in the growth of micro and small businesses in China.

Charles Li, Founder and Chairman of Micro Connect, said, "We are delighted to welcome a distinguished group of strategic and institutional investors to our community, and look forward to working closely together in supporting Micro Connect in its mission of bridging the gap between global investors and China's grassroots economy."

Gary Zhang, Founder and Vice Chairman of Micro Connect, said, "We are fully excited about our journeys ahead, as we continue to develop the definitive financial technology and market infrastructure to empower micro and small businesses and their owners, and deliver impact to the broader society."

Micro Connect will use the proceeds from the latest capital raise to scale its partnership network and capital deployment capability onshore, enhance its platform technology, and further build out its market infrastructure to broaden the channels through which global investors participate in the new asset class, including funds, structured products and an exchange platform.

Following a full test-run of the new investment model, and the gradual rollout of various market access channels for global investors over the course of 2022. Micro Connect will also introduce a data analytics platform to connect chains with stores / franchisees and advise on their expansion strategies, and an information platform to offer index, rating, and portfolio construction services to impact investors. Together, these platforms will form a new market and fundamentally change the way financial services are delivered.

About Micro Connect

Micro Connect is a new market infrastructure and financial technology platform connecting global capital with China's grassroots economy, making capital more accessible and affordable to micro and small businesses. Micro Connect has created Daily Revenue Contracts (DRCs) as a new asset class for direct, granular and diversified exposure to a large number of quality micro and small businesses. It has pioneered the Automated Repayment Mechanism (ARM), a secure, digital way to collect investment returns with real-time transparency. It also partners with leading chains / franchises and SaaS companies (Connect Partners) to identify the best targets at scale, enabling more efficient information discovery and capital deployment. With a vast amount of daily revenue data accumulated over time, Micro Connect develops AI analytics capabilities to continually discover investment insights and optimize capital allocation decisions. Through developing a fund investment platform, tailored structuring solutions, and an exchange platform for direct trading access, Micro Connect offers efficiency and liquidity in small business investing for all types of global professional investors and offers a new alternative to impact investing.

For more information, please visit www.microconnect.com and follow our journey on LinkedIn: Micro Connect, and WeChat: Micro Connect.

General Inquiries
info@microconnect.com

Media Contact
media@microconnect.com

SOURCE Micro Connect

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Finally Turning Down Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) look like they're about to break their winning streak as shares are down 6.1% at 1:22 p.m. ET. Of course, it looked that way yesterday, too, as the stock had stumbled out of the gate and trading in its shares were halted by the New York Stock Exchange after it triggered a circuit breaker. Once trading resumed, AMC's stock quickly reversed course and it ended the day $0.11 per share higher.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqueta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

    ‘He tells me this is a great deal for me, as I am protected because of the equity in the house, and that I’m earning 5% on my money.’

  • The one-year returns have been solid for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock...

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.