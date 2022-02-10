U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Micro Electric Vehicles Market Size [2021-2028] | to Reach USD 8951.7 Million, with 16.2% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read

Micro Electric Vehicles Market Size to Hit USD 8951.7 Million by 2028 Backed by Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Vehicular Emission, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Micro Electric Vehicles Market size is predicted to reach USD 8951.7 million by 2028 while exhibiting a stunning CAGR of 16.2% during 2021 to 2028.

Growth Reasons:

  • Owing to Increasing Sports Activities in North America

  • Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Vehicular Emission

  • Favorable Government Regulations and Subsidies to Boost Market Growth

  • High Cost and Range Anxiety May Pose Challenges over Market Growth


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/micro-electric-vehicles-ev-market-103474


Industry Development:

  • May 2018 - Textron Corporation introduced a new high-speed passenger vehicle operating on its special 72-volt AC power transmission system. The move is expected to strengthen its footprint in the global marketplace.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019 around 70 million tons of pollution was emitted in the United States. The increasing pollution due to vehicular emissions is driving the demand for a more sustainable approach by countries globally.

This has led to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles that are clean and emit zero-emissions. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed to limit the vehicular emission and the growing focus on the development of electric charging infrastructure is anticipated to bode well for the global micro electric vehicles (EV) market growth in the forthcoming years.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/micro-electric-vehicles-ev-market-103474


REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The market in the region is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing sports and leisure activities that will drive the sales of innovative micro EVs in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing production of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. Moreover, supportive government policies to promote the adoption of EVs is expected to boost the adoption of advanced micro electric vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific stood at USD 1124.5 million in 2020.


Quick Buy - Micro Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103474


Market Segmentation:

Increasing Concerns over Environmental Pollution to Aid Micro Electric Vehicles Market Growth

By Type

By Type

  • Lead Acid Battery

  • Lithium-Ion Battery

By Application

  • Commercial Use

  • Personal Use

  • Public Utilities

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

  • Rest of the World


Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/micro-electric-vehicles-ev-market-103474


COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnership between Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Micro Electric Vehicles Market Positions

The market is experiencing a healthy competition between major companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. These companies are partnering with other companies to develop advanced micro electric vehicles to cater to the growing consumer demand worldwide.


Key Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Micro EVs:

  • Ingersoll Rand (Milwaukee, U.S.)

  • Textron (Rhode Island, U.S.)

  • Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Baoya (China)

  • Yamaha Golf-Car Company (Georgia, U.S.)

  • Italcar Industrial s.r.l (Turin, Italy)

  • Yogomo (Shandong, China)

  • Renault (Paris, France)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


