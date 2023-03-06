Micro Fulfillment Market Size to Reach USD 18.23 Billion by 2032 - Technological Advancements are Opening Up New Possibilities, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The demand for services from end users, including manufacturing industries, e-commerce platforms, and general retailers, is also growing quickly, propelling the micro fulfillment market's expansion. North America emerged as the highest in the global micro fulfillment market, with a share of 33.64% and valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2022. Several large corporations are investing significantly in micro facilities, including Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba.

Newark, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.89 billion in 2022 micro fulfillment market will reach USD 18.23 billion by 2032. Because of how easy it can be to shop online, and the wide range of products offered, the e-commerce industry is expanding at an exponential rate. A speedy and efficient delivery is possible with this idea of small-scale warehousing. Additionally, because of the population's proximity, the delivery technique is more efficient due to the shorter journey distance and lower fuel use. Additionally, perishable items like groceries are already included in the scope of e-commerce due to the micro fulfillment facilities. The micro fulfillment market is growing due to these benefits of micro fulfillment facilities.



Key Insight of the Micro Fulfillment Market



Europe is expected to show the highest growth, with a CAGR of 18.74% over the forecasted period.



Over the projected period, Europe is anticipated to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 18.74%. It is because of the latest advancements in their e-commerce industry's micro fulfillment technology. Additionally, several e-commerce centres in the Europe region have turned their attention to this micro fulfillment approach due to automation in various industries, including groceries, food & beverage, retail, etc. This has also fueled the expansion of the micro fulfillment market in the Europe region.



The mobile AMR segment is expected to show the highest growth with a CAGR of 16.37% over the forecasted period.



Over the anticipated period, the mobile AMR segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.37%. Robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence have all advanced quickly in recent years. An autonomous mobile robot is a particular kind of robot programmed with algorithms that allow it to navigate a specified path and understand its environment without human supervision. Increasing design, enhancing speed, and improving precision are top priorities for the micro fulfillment market and logistical operations. AMRs are becoming increasingly crucial to micro fulfillment businesses. AMRs employ a combination of sensors, software, algorithms, AI, and machine learning to plan their paths across the workplace.



The small size segment is expected to show the highest growth, with a CAGR of 17.22% over the forecasted period.



Over the anticipated period, the small size segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.22%. Because of their tiny size, micro fulfillment warehouses are ideal for growth in hubs like cities, suburbs, and metropolitan areas. Due to this consumer's proximity, the centre will be able to reach the end user more quickly. In small warehouses, more than 50% of micro fulfillment installations are aimed at centres between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet in size. These warehouse hubs have completely automated storage spaces close to the consumer. Many businesses are making significant investments in shipping infrastructure. For example, Walmart has opened more than 5000 small stores in the United States to facilitate faster order delivery. On the other hand, Amazon made enormous investments in building the infrastructure and committed USD 1.5 billion to a Kentucky air hub.



The industries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.95% over the forecasted period.



Over the anticipated period, the industries segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.95%. Industrialists are already turning to micro fulfillment services as they need to keep their supplies and inventory. Because they have a lot of stock but not enough storage space, industries are employing large-scale warehouses.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Micro fulfillment centres are being used more often in e-groceries



In e-commerce and e-grocery operations, the number of MFC is rapidly expanding. Small and medium-sized MFC help online e-grocery platforms provide their customers with the service of items and groceries by delivering the goods to their doorstep. These considerations will likely cause the micro fulfillment business to expand. The market is mainly driven by large international e-commerce companies like Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, Alibaba, and Ocado. The micro fulfillment market is growing due to the rapidly rising demand for services from end users like the manufacturing sector, e-commerce platforms, and traditional retailers.



Restraint: The fulfillment centres are located outside of the city



The fact that the current fulfillment facilities are dispersed across the main cities has a minor negative impact on the micro fulfillment market. In the e-commerce, supermarket, and food and beverage sectors, this results in higher logistics and transportation costs and longer delivery times than anticipated by clients. Residential regions don't have much storage space, so fulfillment centres need extensive facilities. To operate, warehouses are built outside of cities, negatively impacting the micro fulfillment market.



Opportunity: Micro fulfillment centres' technological advancements are opening up new possibilities



Among other technological advancements, using automation and robotics in micro fulfillment centres expands the market's opportunities for new businesses. A specific kind of mobile robot, known as an automated mobile robot, is programmed with algorithms to understand its surroundings, handle them without the support of a human operator, and follow the path. The micro fulfillment market and logistics businesses' key priorities are enhancing design, increasing speed, and boosting accuracy and efficiency. Companies engaged in micro fulfillment typically consult AMRs. To design their routes throughout the office, AMRs use a combination of sensors, software, algorithms, AI, and machine learning. A piece-picking robot automatically removes items from stock containers and deposits them on an order collection conveyer. The fact that the piece-picking robots work automatically contributes to saving time and money. Developers are driven to make faster, safer robots due to the increased demand from warehouses. The micro fulfillment market will be significantly boosted by these favourable factors worldwide.



Challenge: Labour issues



The high turnover rates significantly hamper digital transformation and the quick adoption of automated warehouse procedures by a lack of trained workers and rising minimum salaries. By applying specific algorithms, labour management software may be able to recognize behaviours that indicate to a staff who is on leave. Based on real-time labour optimization results, operators can decide whether to keep top players or proactively replace them with systems.



Some of the major players operating in the micro fulfillment market are:



• Ahold Delhaize

• Davinci Micro Fulfillment

• Flowspace

• Honeywell International Inc

• Instacart

• LOCAD

• PACK and SEND Holdings Pty Ltd

• Swisslog

• Alert Innovation, Inc.

• Dematic

• HÖRMANN

• OPEX

• The Kroger Company

• Bastian Solutions, LLC

• KPI Integrated Solutions

• PACLINE OVERHEAD CONVEYORS

• Fortna Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Technology:



• Mobile AMR

• Traditional WMS

• Piece Picking Robots



By Warehouse:



• Large Size

• Small Size



By End-user:



• Industries

• E-Commerce

• General Stores



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



