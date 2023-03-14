U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,903.35
    +47.59 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,008.05
    +188.91 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,387.77
    +198.92 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.58
    +44.28 (+2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.97
    -1.83 (-2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6240
    +0.1090 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3400
    +1.1420 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,892.84
    +1,919.70 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.83
    +29.81 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Micro Inverter Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the micro inverter market are Enphase Energy, AP Systems, Darfon Electronics Corporation, ReneSola, Chilicon Power, Sensata Technologies, P and P Energy Technology Co Limited, Canadian Solar, SPARQ Systems, Loom Solar, and FIMER S.

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro Inverter Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316490/?utm_source=GNW
p.A.

The global micro inverter market grew from $2.33 billion in 2022 to $2.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The micro inverter market is expected to grow to $6.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.8%.

The micro-inverter market consists of sales of direct current microinverters, direct conversion inverters, wall-insulated microinverters, full-phase microinverters, and shading microinverters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Micro inverter refers to a small inverter that converts the direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity and is connected to each solar module in an array.

North America was the largest region in the micro inverter market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the micro inverter market during forecast period.

The regions covered in the micro inverter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of micro inverters include single-phase and three-phase micro inverters.A single-phase inverter converts single-phase electricity from PV modules into single-phase power that may be connected to single-phase equipment or the grid.

Microinverters offer hardware, software And services. The different power rating of micro inverters includes below 250W, between 250W and 500W, and above 500W, and these inverters are used in residential, commercial, and PV power plants.

The increase in residential solar rooftop installations is expected to propel the growth of the micro inverter market.Microinverters are installed behind each solar panel, to convert the direct current into an alternating current.

These microinverters operate independently and perform at their fullest potential compared to conventional or string inverters. For instance, according to the study published by Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar installations in the United States increased from 19,190.5 megawatts of direct current (MWdc) in 2020 to 23,315.3 MWdc in 2021. Thus, the rise in residential solar rooftop installation and shift in interest towards highly effective power conversion technologies is expected to boost the microinverters market during the forecast period.

Technological innovations are shaping the micro-inverter market.The companies operating in the microinverters market are increasingly developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as remote performance monitoring, easy installation, and other features.

For instance, in 2020, Homilies, a Japan-based company developed and launched the first three-phase microinverters using reactive power control technology.This is a unique one as the user can monitor the inverter from anywhere.

The three-phase microinverters have advantages such as supporting up to six modules with quality power distribution and a simple installation procedure.

In July 2021, Generac, a US-based manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, industrial and commercial markets acquired Chilicon Power for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition helps in developing technologically and innovative advanced products for the solar storage market and also helps in strengthening the competitive position in the rapidly growing energy market.

With this acquisition, Generac plans to enters into the micro-inverter market to expand its business in this sector. Chilicon power is a US-based manufacturer of micro-inverter systems.

The countries covered in the micro inverter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The micro inverter market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides micro inverter market statistics, including micro inverter industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a micro inverter market share, detailed micro inverter market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the micro inverter industry. This micro inverter market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316490/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Wall Street Analysts Think CVS Health (CVS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for CVS Health (CVS) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • US Shouldn’t Have Bailed Out SVB Depositors, Say Investors Like Ken Griffin and Carson Block

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s emergency decision to backstop the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has earned praise from prominent names including Larry Summers and Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks

  • Nvidia's Charts Tell the Tale of How to Trade the Stock

    Regular readers may recall that I last addressed Nvidia back on February 23rd in response to earnings. The stock opened in the $230's that day, and I made the disciplined sale that I said I would as my target coming into earnings had been $216. Well, the stock has really gone mostly sideways since then and I am back to update my view.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Boeing lands mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022

  • Billionaire Ron Baron bought Charles Schwab shares during Monday's sell-off, CNBC reports

    The 79-year-old founder of Baron Capital didn't disclose how much he purchased, according to the report. On Monday, the Texas-based Charles Schwab reported a 28% decline in average margin balances and a 4% fall in total client assets for February, piling more pressure on the financial services firm amid fears over the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. Both Baron Capital and Charles Schwab did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks, regional banks rally as CPI comes in as expected

    U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday morning, as crucial inflation data came in line with expectations. Regional bank stocks soared, clawing back some of their losses in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank fallout.

  • Warren urges Powell to recuse from SVB probe, demands answers of ex-bank CEO

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to recuse himself from an internal review of recent bank failures, saying his actions "directly contributed" to them. In a separate letter, Warren pressed ex-Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker for details on the bank's lobbying in favor of a 2018 law that eased regulations for large regional banks, which she and others have pointed to as contributing to the bank's Friday collapse. The Federal Reserve said on Monday it is reviewing its oversight of the bank in the wake of its abrupt failure Friday.

  • ‘I’m not seeing true danger here’: Michael Burry says U.S. banking crisis to be resolved ‘very quickly’

    Investor Michael Burry said in a tweet late Monday that he expects the crisis surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to be resolved "very quickly" one day after comparing SVB's collapse to the great financial crisis and the dot-com bubble.

  • Rivian Stock Falls on Amazon News. It Might Be an Overreaction.

    Amazon told Barron's it is committed to Rivian and still plans to purchase 100,000 Rivian vans by 2030.

  • Auto Roundup: THO's Dismal Q2 Show, F's Layoff Plans and More

    Thor (THO) misses fiscal Q2 earnings and sales estimates, while Ford (F) is set to slash around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia.

  • US Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Underlying US consumer prices rose in February by the most in five months, forcing a tough choice for Federal Reserve officials weighing still-rapid inflation against banking turmoil in their next interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Market

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.